Len Ingrassia: New Stingray value-packed

If your order isn’t already in for the new Vette, as my uncle Tony would say, fuhgeddaboudit. This year’s Vette is sold out and orders for the ’22 Vette begin in July so plan accordingly if you want this jet fighter.
After waiting for decades on a mid-engine Corvette, loyal enthusiasts got their wish last year with the new C8 Vette. This year’s model is even more outrageous with the addition of variants to satisfy your need for speed.
The new Vette changes everything in the limited exotic supercar market with a base price of $60 large – $80s loaded – compared with Ferrari and Lamborghini’s at hundreds of thousands more. A no-brainer for sure.
The 490-horsepower, naturally aspirated V8 is form-fitted behind the seats and forward of the rear axle for maximum traction.
Except for a handful of parts, the Stingray body, drivetrain and engine are all new along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the only one available. With no torque converter, Chevrolet instead added a dual clutch that regulates each clutch pack and input shaft with computer precision.
Gears are pre-selected, anticipating your needs with split-second shifts made faster than possible with a manual gearbox. The result is spirited performance at any speed.
Our test Stingray galloped to 60 with a spirited exhaust note reaching the mark in 2.8 seconds, one of a handful of cars that can make this claim. You can choose from six drive modes – Tour (default), Sport, Weather, Track, My Mode and Z Mode, all of which adjust engine, powertrain settings, transmission, steering and brakes.
On the practical side, the Stingray has more storage than you may expect. While the engine occupies most of the rear compartment, there is room toward the rear for two loaded golf bags or a dozen supermarket shopping bags. Where the engine used to be is a small cargo area ideal for small carry-on baggage. Together, they hold 13 cubic feet.
The cabin is a nice place to be once you are seated. Driver and passenger seats are eight-way power along with power lumbar adjustment and power bolstering that locks your midsection in place for the G-force under acceleration.
Chevy’s 3LT trim package includes a 14-speaker Bose sound system, premium navigation, full leather, heads-up display, wireless charging and handy camera views – curbside in front and rear-view mirror that toggles between regular view and camera. The latter is a real plus since visibility is otherwise hampered.
You can customize cabin environment using a driver-angled row of 14 buttons and three toggle switches. Customizable digital gauges monitor engine vitals and driving modes with a 12-inch screen and an 8-inch info display at center console.
We achieved decent fuel economy, averaging 19 miles per gallon in all-around driving, matching EPA testing.
We found the Corvette to be a comfortable road car loaded with technology. It could easily be a daily driver without feeling cramped with its refined interior and point and shoot performance.
2021 Corvette Stingray Coupe
Engine: 6.2-liter mid-engine V8, 490 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 15 city, 27 highway, 19 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly at Bowling Green, KYy. U.S./Canadian parts content, 72 percent. Country of origin; engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has rated the Corvette as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
