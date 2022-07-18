Lavishly trimmed Ram 1500s now have hefty competition matching its luxury appointments and going further with high-end technology.
The new GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the first trucks to offer Super Cruise – a sophisticated system available on 130,000 miles of mapped divided interstate highways throughout the country. It merges lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control for a hands-free driving experience using a sophisticated mapping system, cameras and radar. Cadillac CT6 was the first GM production car so equipped.
Super Cruise was standard on our tester Denali Ultimate, one of two Sierras offering the system. Following a trial period, GM will extend the service on a $25 monthly subscription. A steering wheel-mounted camera tracks the driver’s attentiveness and reacts on the side of safety. It works.
Ford is working with a similar system although its highway availability is about half of what GM presently offers and lane-changing is not yet available.
Driving technology aside, the 2022 Sierra features a striking black grille. The big change however is inside where all but the entry trim level get upscale materials, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment setup. Upper trims get full-grain leather seats, microsuede headliner and power sunroof.
The Denali Ultimate package adds massaging seats, 15-inch diagonal heads-up display, 12 speaker Bose audio, ventilated front seats, open-pore wood trim, Google built-in compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smartphones and multi driver-assist features.
There’s a Sierra for every budget, starting with the Pro workhorse trim around $36,000. Prices go north quickly with the SLE ($47k), Elevation ($49k), SLT ($53k), AT4 ($63k), Denali ($63k), AT4X ($77k) and Denali Ultimate ($80k). AT4 trims are off-road variants.
Four engine choices are available, starting with a 2.7-liter turbo four developing 310-horsepower; two V-8 options – a 5.3-liter with 355 ponies, a 420 horsepower 6.2-liter and a diesel six-cylinder. The latter three are mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission while the base model gets an eight-speed tranny.
We were impressed with the Denali’s performance. It is surprisingly quiet for such a large truck fitted with 22-inch-high gloss black wheels and paws. Passing acceleration is immediate with thrust to move through traffic as needed.
Although the Denali is equipped with sensors all around and blind-spot monitors for side views, we noticed front and side vision obscured at times due to its height. We found handling such a large pickup an easy task and well composed due to limited body roll, responsive steering, adaptive ride control and a full suite of available safety equipment.
Tailgating parties are a cinch with an available kicker audio system built into the exterior six-position tailgate. The GMC exclusive features a tailgate extension to nearly 8 feet, office workstation with all essential plug-ins, a table and large steps for loading and unloading with a pullout grab bar for lift assist.
The Denali Ultimate is a classy set of wheels for multi-use. Be sure to compare with Ram and Ford before making your buying decision.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate
Engine: 6.2-liter V8, 420 hp.
EPA mileage: 15 city, 20 highway, 17 combined.
Assembled: The GMC Sierra is assembled in Roanoke, Ind. U.S./Canadian parts content, 42 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico – 44 percent. Country of origin for engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2022 Sierra a “Good” rating, its highest, in driver-side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof-strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear-end collision. Headlight illumination received a “Poor” rating. Passenger-side front small overlap received a “Marginal” rating. Front-crash protection received a “Superior” rating when equipped with optional equipment. In limited testing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Sierra five stars, its highest rating, in side crash protection front- and rear-seat occupants and four stars in rollover protection.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
