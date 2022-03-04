In the bigger is always better category, Hyundai’s newest and only compact pickup truck bucks the trend with a smallish sport utility vehicle body and truck bed that makes a lot of sense for the busy commuter.
It’s cute, too – besting its rivals with sculpted looks, a woven large grille and low-mounted tailgate. The Santa Cruz is a bold step for the Korean automaker as it brings its 22nd model to the 2022 lineup.
There are just a few rivals, including the Honda Ridgeline, upcoming Ford Maverick and Subaru Baja, but none match the sporty look and feel of the Santa Cruz.
An all-digital dashboard is complimented with an array of push buttons and switches and a traditional gear-shift lever unlike rotary or push-button controls found in rivals.
Four trim levels are offered – SE, SEL, Premium and Limited with prices ranging from the mid $20s to $40s – bargain prices for a reasonable-sized pickup compared with the big boys’ $70s-$80s sticker.
Our test car for the week was the top-of-the-line Limited and is also the one we recommend due to its versatility, luxury-like interior, smooth ride and acceleration.
Base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 191 horsepower that is best avoided due to its lack of oomph.
The preferred choice is a turbo-powered four-cylinder that adds 100 ponies and 135 more pound-feet of torque – enough to make a vigorous power difference in overall acceleration.
Each is mated with an eight-speed transmission; however, the turbo version includes a dual-clutch tranny that shifts quicker than a regular automatic as it adds performance. All-wheel drive is available with both engines.
Our independent testing of the turbo clocked a 6.1-second time in the zero- to 60-mph sprint – a respectable number over rivals’ performance.
The Santa Cruz shares its unibody construction with the Ridgeline, both offering a car-like ride with the versatility of a small pickup in a roomy four-door crew cab compared with rougher riding body on frame underpinnings in larger pickups.
More than a foot shorter than rivals, the pickup provides easy access to the 4-foot bed albeit with a shorter wheelbase.
A water-tight and lockable tonneau cover snaps in place, keeping contents dry while the cover is adjustable. An under-floor storage bin is also useful.
Towing capacity is respectable, too, between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds with the latter available with the turbo.
We were impressed with the Santa Cruz interior available in upper trims, including wireless pairing and charging, available Bose sound and a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens for instrument gauges and navigation.
If you are in the market for a small pickup, Hyundai has packed a lot into the Santa Cruz. We suggest a test drive along with the competition.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Limited AWD
Engine: 2.5-liter, turbocharged four cylinder, 281 hp.
EPA Mileage: 19 city, 27 highway, 22 combined – 21 observed.
Assembled: Fully assembled in Montgomery, Ala. U.S./Canadian parts content – 53 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 35 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety selected the 2022 Santa Cruz as a Top Safety Pick and awarded the compact pickup its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front-crash testing, side, roof strength, head restraint and seats and a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation – vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not evaluated the Santa Cruz as of this writing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile power train. 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.