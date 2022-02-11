We’re perplexed by Nissan’s strategy when it comes to its big sport utility vehicles. Take the Armada and upscale Infiniti QX80. They have separate showrooms to distance the latter from the former.
The high-end Armada Platinum and Infiniti QX80 Sensory are more than similar though. Each share body-on-frame underpinnings, 5.6-liter V8, seven-speed transmission with standard rear-wheel drive, interior gauges, switchgear and third-row seating.
For 2022, they each receive an upgraded infotainment system with 12.3-inch touchscreen replacing outdated dual screens and new climate controls that are easier to manipulate. The Infiniti adds wireless Apple CarPlay and smartphone charging pad.
While the QX80 is an impressive SUV, it’s outflanked by nearby rivals’ BMW X7 ($76,000) and Mercedes Benz GLS ($78,000). Our top Sensory trim was tipping $85,000 before options while the Armada base is $68,000 and that may give consumers pause.
Infiniti offers three trim levels for the QX80: Luxe, Premium Select and Sensory with base prices of $70,600, $74,900 and $81,750, respectively. Each has stunning interiors using high-end materials, including available quilted-leather seating, 17-speaker Bose audio and a rear-seat wireless entertainment system with dual 8-inch screens and headphones.
Each QX80 includes as standard equipment adaptive cruise control, 360-degree top-down camera view, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation with emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. Unfortunately, the monitors illuminate in obscure door-trim panels instead of on outside mirrors where amber warning lights are more visible.
Driving around town, the QX80 shows its prowess. Despite its size, it handles like a smaller SUV. There is a blind spot around the hood, but fortunately, all-over sensors sound if closeness becomes an issue.
On the highway, the V8 power comes to life-bringing generous acceleration. Our independent testing recorded 5.8 ticks from a dead stop to 60 mph. Towing is rated at 8,500 pounds while the vehicle curb weight is just over 3 tons.
Our tester was equipped with a standard hydraulic body motion control system that corrects top-heavy body roll in cornering – something our recent Armada tester could have used. Independent suspension smoothed the ride and sound-deadening material kept noise to a minimum.
For seven to eight passengers, the QX80 will transport passengers in elegant style or haul up to 95 cubic feet of cargo with second- and third-row seats folded. Few competitors can offer more.
Probably the largest obstacle facing the Infiniti is its age. Since its debut in 2011, little has changed while rivals have upgraded engine choices, fuel efficiency and cabin design.
If your intent on having a QX80, we’d recommend either the base Luxe with its standard captain’s chairs, leather upholstery, full navigation and power adjustable steering column as well as the standard safety suite. Or go all out and select the Sensory trim with premium creature comforts and 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels.
No matter your choice, be prepared to shell out at the pump with real-world city/highway mileage of 12-17 miles per gallon.
2022 Infiniti QX80 Sensory 4WD
Engine: 5.6-liter V8, 400 horsepower, 413 pounds-feet torque.
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 19 highway, 15 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly of the Infiniti QX80 is in Jacksonville, F;a.; U.S/Canadian parts content – 5 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan – 95 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/ 36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.