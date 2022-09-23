There are a few changes to the 2022 Infiniti QX60 that parent company Nissan hopes will lift its popularity in the hotly contested mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle segment.

Infiniti owners will celebrate the jettison of outdated dual screens up front in place of a 12.3-inch touchscreen housing multiple functions. Our Autograph trim tester added a second 12.3-inch screen, too, for those wanting digital gauges, and, what the heck, how about a 10.8-inch heads-up display thrown in for good measure?

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.