Time to shuffle the deck again as Infiniti mixes up its model line. New for 2022 is the QX55 that borrows underpinnings from its sibling QX50. It also takes styling cues from the late FX series that went by the wayside in 2018 following a 15-year run.
The new model sports a pitched roof that makes a distinctive exterior statement, along with an intruding front fascia.
Nissan’s luxury car division equips the QX55 with 20-inch wheels and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with variable compression. We clocked a zero-to-60-mph time at our test track of 6.2 seconds, quick for this segment. All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.
Trim levels include the Luxe, Essential and our top-of-the-line Sensory edition stickered at $60 large. Luxe base price is $47,000 and includes front- and rear-collision mitigation, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.
Essential adds upgraded driver-assist features, including cornering adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention that steers the vehicle away from oncoming rear traffic, adaptive steering and heads-up display. The Sensory adds full leather interior and hands-free liftgate.
Our pet peeve with all Nissan products is the obscure A pillar interior placement of the blind-spot warning light. Daylight glare all but negates the illumination. Most cars and sport utility vehicles utilize easy-to-see amber signals within the outside mirror.
The Infiniti QX55 designers see its rivals as Genesis GV70, BMW X3 and X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.
In city driving, we found the QX55 to be a pleasing addition to the Infiniti group. Acceleration was sporty and its curb appeal delighted passers-by. Using screen-mounted surround view, the SUV was easy to park with guidelines leading the way into stalls.
In highway travel, the SUV is comfortable and shows an athleticism with turbo power. We noticed turbo lag with pedal pressure, but overall the QX55 delivered a compliant ride with solid footing, little body roll, firm braking and the benefit of adaptive steering technology.
Acoustic glass up front helped keep noise levels to a minimum, although the larger wheels and shorter wheelbase created road noise on rougher pavement.
We have mixed feelings on the dual-screen infotainment setup. The upper display houses a dated navigation system with finicky controls and the voice-activated feature did not instill confidence.
The lower screen fared better with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot and an optional 16-speaker Bose sound system.
Interior treatment is near luxury for a small SUV with driver and passenger power front lumbar, available maple wood interior trim, remote engine start, power moonroof, tri-zone climate control, available welcome lighting and illuminated kick plate.
While the roof design is attractive, from the exterior it does reduce rear cargo space from 37 cubic feet to nearly 27 cubes behind the rear seats, which do not fold flat.
2022 Infiniti QX55 Sensory AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter VC-T four-cylinder, 268 horsepower with 280 pounds-feet of torque.
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 28 highway, 25 combined.
Assembled: The Infiniti QX50 is assembled in Aguas (ABV), Mexico; U.S./Canadian parts content – 15 percent, major source of foreign parts – Mexico, 45 percent, Japan, 25 percent. Country of origin, engine – Japan – and transmission – Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2022 QX55 five stars, its highest rating, in frontal collision. Additional testing results from NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety were not available as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/ 60,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.