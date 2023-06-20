Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you are witnessing a transition from gasoline emissions to electrification to save the planet from the nasty effects of burning fuel in our cars, trucks and jet planes. It’s coming folks and sooner rather than later.
Which brings us to the latest review of the new BMW M2, twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder pumping out 453-horsepower — no hybrid — no electric with minimal fuel economy.
All that aside, the M powerhouse is a blast to drive. Our test car was equipped with a rip-roaring six-speed manual gearbox with rear-wheel drive. Unlike the precision automatics that shift quicker and go faster, this entry level M coupe is a ferocious track car as well as a daily driver.
The M designation includes performance equipment that makes every BMW stand out with a highly tuned sport differential, adaptive suspension, ventilated disc brakes, dynamic stability control, 19/20-inch alloy wheels and optional sport seats.
Our test car included the latter sport seats, a love-hate setup with lightweight carbon seats designed to keep occupants’ snug for track runs but not so comfy otherwise. Entry/exit is an exercise in twisting and contorting that is best suited for small-frame folks. Rear seats are best used for storage.
In our independent track tests, the M2 consistently reached 60 mph in 3.9 seconds while the automatic version is said to do so in 3.7 seconds. Nearby rivals include Porsche 718 Cayman, Toyota GR Supra and Corvette.
We likened going through the gears on the M2 to selections from the Berlin Philharmonic — both powerhouse performers most can only dream of. The M2 gearbox is finely tuned, easy to downshift while manipulating twisted pavement. Steering is precise and the adaptive suspension with 10-mode stability control keeps the M2’s paws firmly planted.
The analog gauges so prevalent on BMWs of the past have given way to a curved digital display for full-gauge instrumentation and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The setup is not just for looks and will rival video gaming displays with voice controls to adjust cabin environment and driver-assistance features.
Whether cruising city streets, hugging left lanes on the interstate or spending quality track time, the M2 emits a quad exhaust note that is sure to please any enthusiast. It delivers a responsive behavior whether in Road, Sport or Track mode — each with its own set of graphics.
Entry price for the M2 is $62,300 while optional gear on our tester swelled to $69,695. Not surprisingly, company officials have said its future sport compacts will use the M2’s blueprint with its electrification fleet.
Automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and standard cruise control are included on every M2. If you require adaptive cruise with its stop-and-go feature, it is only available with the automatic transmission option.
The M2’s warranty is on par with rivals and ups the ante with 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Thinking of more reasons to buy the M2? The new car is longer, wider and heavier than its predecessor, giving it more stability with 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber.
2023 BMW M2 Coupe
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six, twin turbo — 453 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 16 city, 23 highway, 19 combined.
Assembled: San Luis Potosi, Mexico. U.S./Canadian parts — 5 percent; major source of foreign parts — Germany — 40 percent, Mexico — 15 percent; country of origin, engine, Austria and transmission — Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2023 M2 its highest rating of “Good” in its moderate- and small-overlap frontal offset, side impact, roof strength and head restraint/seatbelts for whiplash protection from rear-end collision and rated the M2’s crash avoidance and mitigation system "Superior". The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the M2 as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
