The new GMC Terrain brings a milestone for the automaker. Delayed due to COVID-19, production of the rugged AT4 was finally launched this year and completes GM’s goal of an AT4 variant across its lineup.
Entering its 12th year, the compact crossover gets a mild makeover with tweaks to its front grille, bumper, LED lighting front and rear, wheels and updated interiors. The Terrain borrows its platform from the less-expensive Chevy Equinox.
Trim levels were adjusted, too, with the base SL dropped, leaving SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali with prices ranging from high $20 to low $40s. All are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder, the only engine choice. Each is mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Our AT4 tester colored white was eye-catching and set off with 17-inch black machine-faced alloys. Base priced at $34k, the Terrain gets a front steel skid plate for mild off-roading — no boulder climbing here.
Hill descent, stability and traction controls keep the AT4 on its intended course. We found steering and braking top-notch with little body roll.
Upper trims include an all-wheel drive system that defaults to front-wheel drive. The four-wheel feature is activated from a console-mounted selector. Don’t expect heavy-duty performance and you won’t be disappointed.
GMC dropped a larger 2.0-liter turbo four last year, replacing it with a 170-horsepower powerplant. Mileage has improved to near 26 mpg combined but performance took a hit with the zero- to 60-mph road test scoring just under nine seconds.
We found the Terrain seats four comfortably with ample leg and head room. The AT4 trim is dressed for a night on the town with full leather, power driver’s seat with lumbar, heated steering wheel but no seat warmers.
Some driver-assist gear is included but adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic alert, side blind-zone warnings and lane-change alert moves to the options column. Rivals’ Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 offer more but the Terrain has more truck-like looks if that’s important.
While cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, the Terrain adds a unique fold-down front passenger seat to haul longer items the others cannot manage. Door bins and center-console storage handle personal items.
While our AT4 interior is a delightful place to be, a posh Denali trim approaches luxury-like with a price tag to match.
While the Terrain connects a lot of dots, we took issue with its gear-shift system. Located at the front of the center console, Terrain adds five toggles horizontally — similar to power-window switches — to select drive, neutral, park, reverse and low-gear movement. It’s difficult to locate the desired gear while driving and the process requires taking eyes off the road.
GMC’s infotainment system is a worthy component, though, and we liked its ease of use with an 8-inch color touchscreen, user-friendly voice recognition for navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable.
2022 GMC Terrain AT4 AWD
Engine: 1.5-liter turbo four cylinder, 170 hp.
EPA mileage: 25 city, 28 highway, 25 combined.
Assembled: The GMC Terrain is assembled in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. U.S./Canadian parts content, 36 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico – 40 percent. Country of origin for engine and transmission, Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Terrain five stars, out of a possible five, for overall front star rating for driver and passenger, five stars for side-barrier and pole ratings protection (The side barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph. The side pole Barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole); four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Terrain a "Good" rating, its highest, in driver-side small and moderate front overlap, roof-strength protection and for head restraints and seats in rear collision and a “Marginal” rating in updated side crash tests. Front-crash protection received a "Superior" rating when equipped with optional equipment.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. First maintenance visit.
