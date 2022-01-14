Hyundai’s luxury division is growing by leaps these days with its newest Genesis GV70 hitting the road with bounds of technology in a new skin. The 2022 model is a five-seat compact luxury crossover that goes head-to-head with high-end rivals.
Think of Lexus NX300 or BMW X3 as stable mates and you won’t be far off in comparison. We found the ride and handling to be first rate with a powerful 375 -horsepower V6. The GV70 sits lower to the ground than its larger sibling GV80, which gives it a sportier image. If you want less acceleration, there is a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with 300 ponies.
All GV70’s are mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters with available rear or all-wheel-drive.
Weighing in at more than 2 tons, the larger engine is surprisingly quick off the line. In our independent testing, the GV70 reached 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, leaving rivals in the dust.
Exterior side panels are stylish with creases front and rear to add character. Front and rear lighting is rounded and two-tiered to illuminate turns and provide a modern look. The rear liftgate can be operated with a dash button, a key remote as well as a unique rear wiper push button on its arm.
A rakish roofline out back tilts inward in a stylish cue but also reduces cargo space for wide items. We were disappointed to see plastic front and rear lower-bumper treatment that cheapens otherwise classic lines.
If you are a fan of large front grilles, the GV70 will not disappoint with its massive waffle design.
Pricing for the GV70 is a big plus over rivals with base MSRP ranging from $42-$53 large depending on engine choice and option packages. Our decked-out tester was stickered at $64,045, including freight.
Four-cylinder models can be ordered in Standard, Select, Advanced and Sport Prestige while the larger engine carries Sport, Sport Advanced and Sport Prestige trim levels.
A standard suite of safety features includes adaptive cruise, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian, cyclist detection, lane-keeping assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warnings and advanced rear-occupant warning.
We were taken with a remote function that remembers the last 50 yards forward or rear travel. With the push of a key fob button, the car will automatically move forward or reverse without driver involvement – ideal for moving out of tight parking stalls without banging doors.
Interior treatment is flawless with available sport-package treatment that adds Nappa sport-pattern quilted leather throughout and carbon-fiber door panels for a rich look. A massive 14.3-inch center-console touch screen has redundant controls to make drilling down less of an effort for audio, climate, navigation and setup operations.
A 12.3-inch 3-D digital cluster and heads-up display adds to the ambience.
There’s not much to dislike about the new GV70. The cabin is Lexus-like quiet in highway travel and shifting is silky smooth. Road imperfections are absorbed and there is little body roll in turns.
2022 Genesis GV70 AWD
Engine: 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 25 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: The Genesis is fully assembled at manufacturing facilities in Ulsan, Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content, 5 percent; major source of parts content, Korea, 90 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the GV70 as of this writing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain. 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
