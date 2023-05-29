This year’s Nissan Frontier is in a pivotal position coming off a major redesign last year. The third-generation pickup went from a weak player before to competing with the big boys but its shortcomings held it back from GM, Ford, Honda and Toyota. It’s a great start, though, and we were impressed with its ruggedness.

Available in three trim levels, the Frontier’s entry level S King Cab (smaller cabin) is a great workhorse priced under $30,000 and includes the same 310 horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 that powers all Frontier trims. The SV Crew Cab (larger cabin) opens the door to package options and tips the scales at $36,000.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

