Nissan’s third-generation Frontier has finally come of age with a modern and more tech-savvy pickup. We snagged a pre-production 2022 model for a week’s worth of getting to know the revamped body and inside tech improvements. It’s the real deal.
The Frontier history dates to 1955 when Nissan labeled the then-Datsun truck through 1997 when it started its Frontier nameplate. Along the way it was nicknamed “Hardbody” for its double-walled bed and quirky styling.
Today’s pickup follows a 16-year ho-hum look without a lot of appeal. The fresh look changes everything about the mid-size pickup with a coming-of-age front grille that juts outward in a restyled fashion along with fender flares. Darkened alloys with all-terrain paws set the pace for a modern cab with full leather seating and large touchscreen.
While the frame is a carryover its full-length steel skid plate protects vitals while it shows off its off-road chops in rugged terrain. Our Pro-4X tester was equipped with off-road gear including heavy-duty suspension and locking rear differential.
The new Frontier is available as a King Cab in S or SV trim ($27,840-$33,740) or with spacious Crew Cab in base S, SV, Pro-X and Pro 4X ($29,340-$37,240). All are available with rear-wheel drive or 4x4 configuration. Destination fees add $1,175.
Each is powered by a 310-horsepower V6 mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission. An earlier four-cylinder has been discontinued. Maximum towing is 6,720 pounds with increased payload of 1,610 pounds.
There is some hefty competition with the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator but we found the Frontier delivers satisfactory acceleration as it moves through its nine gears, as well as sufficient downshifting when passing.
The ride is complaint with precise steering, excellent grab and little sway. Surprisingly, the Frontier cabin is extremely quiet at highway speed.
Zero-gravity seats offer excellent comfort for driver and passengers. Interior storage includes generous room behind and below retractable rear seats, center console and a storage bin on top of the dashboard.
Safety gear includes standard forward-collision warning. Nissan Safety Shield 360 features automatic high beams, automated front and rear emergency braking. In addition, available features include blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control, although the latter releases braking seconds after a stop.
Interior appointments are plentiful and move the Frontier to new heights comparable to rivals with a standard 8.0-inch and available 9.0-inch color touchscreen. Standard connectivity is offered for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with subscription-based Wi-Fi and wireless phone charging. There are eight cupholders, half can old 32-ounce bottles.
For those who detest touchscreen controls, the Frontier has physical knobs for adjusting volume and tuning settings. A Fender premium audio system with 10 speakers is included in a $2,790 Premium package that adds auto tilt and slide sunroof with manual shade, deluxe interior trim stitching and dark Beadlock-style alloys. Convenience and technology packages are also available.
2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X
Engine: 3.8-liter V6, 310 horsepower, 281 pounds-feet torque.
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 24 highway.
Assembled: The new Frontier is assembled at a Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Miss. where the Frontier has been assembled since 2012. Statistics on the U.S./Canadian parts content, major source of foreign parts, country of origin for engine and transmission were not available.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have rated the 2022 Frontier as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper. 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
