While car sales have been in decline since COVID-19 days, one company has been bucking the trend churning out practical and racy cars. The latter comes into focus with Hyundai’s debut of the Elantra N – a high-performance sport compact that tops the Elantra nameplate.
After spending a week with the N, we concluded it shares Miata’s playful handling with four doors, excellent handling, lots of power and a quickness few can match.
While the N is priced in the low to mid-$30s, the price includes performance, safety and technology options – minus adaptive cruise control. All that’s left is to pick the exterior color and whether you prefer a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Our tester came with the eight-speed automatic with dual-clutch control, launch control and an “overboost” feature.
Launch control prevents the engine from over-revving under power while allowing the driver to set the starting rpm. When depressed, a red N button on the lower steering wheel adds turbo boost by forcing more air into the engine.
This feature adds an additional 10 percent power for up to 20 seconds before releasing. While engaged, a sport exhaust system crackles and pops with all the right notes.
In our independent testing, the N ran the zero-to-60-mph sprint in 5.1 seconds, quicker than VW Jetta GLI, Honda Civic Si and Toyota GR Corolla. Just as impressive, the N braked to a dead stop in a respectable 107 feet.
Worth noting, under power the front wheel drive N did not spin out once and all but eliminated understeer, prevalent in most front-wheel-drive cars.
Hyundai engineers deserve kudos for giving the Elantra N road-handling hardware not found in the rest of the lineup. Standard equipment includes multi-link electronically controlled rear suspension, rear chassis brace, oversize front- and rear-ventilated brake rotors, motor driven power steering and Michelin Pilot Sport summer tires.
The Elantra N delivers a mostly compliant ride. Around town, it scoots when needed, has great visibility and is easy to park in tight spots. At sustained highways speeds, we experienced higher than normal road and wind noise.
The cabin layout is sleek with digital instrument gauge facing the driver and digital infotainment screen situated at center console. The rest of the interior is basic with generous use of hard plastics, little padding and manual driver-seat adjustments.
Exterior of the small sedan got plenty of looks in parking lots. Its four doors are wide and allow easy entry and exit. A blackened mesh front grille and elongated LED lighting assemblies dominate the front end.
Our dark blue tester stood out with arrest-me-red ground effects all around and 19-inch alloys.
The N model comes with the best warranty out there – 10-year/100,000-mile power train, 5-year/60,000 bumper to bumper and 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
There are just a few rivals listed above that compare. Be sure to test them before making your buying decision.
2022 Elantra N
Engine: 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged four cylinder, 276 hp.
EPA Mileage: 20 city, 30 highway, 23 combined.
Assembled: Fully assembled in Ulsan, Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content – 1 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 89 percent, Japan – 1 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Korea.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had evaluated the Elantra N as of this writing; however, both testing agencies gave high marks in all crash tests to the other 2022 Elantra models.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000-mile powertrain, 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
