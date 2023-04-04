Lincoln has long been a cut above the pack when it comes to panache, luxurious styling and the 2023 Navigator takes those praises and adds monumental features found in high-end homes with luxe furnishings throughout.
We’re guessing your living room audio system has fewer than 28 speakers and how about your favorite easy chair with 30 power positions and throw in massaging, heated and ventilated seats all around.
Our Black Label tester featured the above for starters and added 440-horsepower from V-6 twin-turbos to transport its 5,840 pounds. While base price for the Navigator is near $80k with oodles of standard features, be prepared to shell out another $30,000 for the whole enchilada.
We review a myriad of cars year-round and feel confident recommending the high-end Navigator if it fits into your budget and, if not, the standard base with the same engine and lots of standard features will satisfy.
Interior of the Navigator is cavernous with three generous rows of seats – the second housing a duplicate front stationary console featuring cabin climate controls, audio selections, massaging seat adjustments, separate 10.1-inch touchscreens featuring Amazon Fire TV and wireless headphones.
Third-row passengers share the same sculpted leather seats and offer more leg room than all rivals. If more cargo space is needed, opt for L models available in Reserve and Black Label trims.
There are other flagships in the marketplace, including BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, but the Navigator stands high on the list.
This year’s model is primarily a carryover from 2022 with some exterior color palettes added. It shares its platform with Ford Expedition but its similarities stop there with Cartier premium materials throughout.
The Navigator is not just another pretty face. It packs brute force off the line and reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 5.2 seconds in our independent testing. Its 10-speed automatic transmission delivered smooth shifts without interrupting cabin conversation.
We felt some lean in cornering as expected with its height. Adaptive suspension in the Black Label reacted to numerous sensors, keeping the big SUV firmly planted with its 22-inch paws.
On the highway, the Navigator glides over the miles with a hushed cabin and sophisticated technology that utilizes ActiveGlide available on 130,000 miles of divided highway. When engaged, the system requires adaptive cruise control to keep the SUV a safe distance from traffic ahead while accelerating or braking as needed.
Roadway sensors track nearby traffic and react by moving the Navigator right to let faster traffic pass and then return to the traffic lane or accelerating in the passing lane to move by slow traffic ahead and then return to the right lane again. Driver involvement is called for intermittently. Pretty cool.
On-board driver assistance provides additional safety with traffic or pedestrians ahead or behind.
Overall, you’d be hard pressed to find a more eloquent boulevard cruiser than the Navigator. It’s an ideal choice for cross country travel or packing the kids in for a Disney outing although parking the Navigator takes some patience and the assistance of a 360-degree camera.
2023 Lincoln Navigator Black Label AWD
Engine: 3.5-liter twin turbo V6, 440 hp, 510 lb.-ft torque.
EPA rated mileage: 16 city, 22 highway, 18 combined.
Assembled: The Navigator is assembled at facilities in Louisville, Ky. U.S./Canadian parts – 40 percent; major source of foreign parts – Mexico – 19 percent; country of origin, engine – Mexico; transmission – U.S.
Crash Test Ratings: In partial testing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Navigator its highest rating of five stars out of five for side-crash protection for all occupants and three stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the Navigator as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, 6-year/70,000 powertrain coverage, complimentary pickup and delivery during 4-year/50,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.