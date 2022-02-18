What’s more than 85 years old and going strong? Besides my Uncle Tony, the new Chevy Suburban carries the distinction of the oldest continuous production sport utility vehicle. Back then it was coined the Carryall Suburban and the term SUV was not in our vocabulary.
The 2022 model is everything you’d want in a people mover for up to nine or a capable set of 20-inch wheels for U.S. government agents on security detail.
Our near-black 4WD Z71 tester had a commanding presence in crowded mall parking lots at 6.3 feet tall. Its 18.8-foot length surpasses Yukon and matches Escalade. With those dimensions, it outsizes most traditional garages so measure first if year-round shelter is important.
Most large SUVs start off in the $50s. Suburban trim levels include the LS, LT, Z71, RST, Premier and High Country. While the base model is well-equipped, a myriad of optional tech gear can move the sticker to near $90 large, giving some pause.
The new Suburban is available with a pair of V-8 engines – a default 5.3-liter delivers 355 horsepower. Our tester had the giddy-up 6.2-liter with 420 ponies.
An optional 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel shares torque of 460 pound-feet with the big V8. It also boasts 28 miles per gallon, twice that of the big V8 according to EPA tests. In addition, both engines can tow a hefty 8,200 pounds.
In our independent testing, the large V8 recorded a zero-to-60-mph sprint in a respectable 6.3 seconds.
Odds are most Suburban owners won’t be sloshing in muddied waters, but if you must, there are available off-road packages that offer electronic limited slip differential, magnetic ride control, all-terrain tires, front skid plate, hill-descent control and air-ride adaptive suspension that lowers and raises its height for improved ground clearance and passenger entry.
The Z71 trim included all the above as well as a rear entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch color screens mounted on the front seat backs – moving the sticker to more than $75,000.
Standard driver-assist equipment included emergency and front pedestrian braking, lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warnings, front and rear park assists and automatic headlamps.
Unfortunately, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic and lane-change alerts are optional.
We were impressed with the Suburban’s road manners offering a compliant ride with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Steering was precise and braking firm, bringing the 6,000-pound truck to a stop from 70 mph in 163 feet. While top speed is governed at 113 mph, our Z71 provided a quiet ride at highway speeds with effortless passing power.
Interior appointments, while not luxurious, provide comfortable seating in all three rows with ample head, leg and shoulder room. Those familiar with Chevy SUV switch gear will recognize its familiar and popular traits.
2022 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD Z71
Engine: 6.2-liter V8, 420 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 14 city, 19 highway, combined 16.
Assembled: Final assembly at GM facilities in Arlington, Texas. U.S./Canadian parts content, 42 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 44 percent; country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Suburban four stars on a five-star grid for overall protection; five stars for side crash protection, four stars for frontal crash and three stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the Suburban as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain, first maintenance visit.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.