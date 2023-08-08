Good things do come in small packages. And for a few extra bucks, the new Nissan Versa has all the toys that come in luxury sedans for tens of thousands less.

If all the goodies aren’t on your priority list, you can shell out just $17,500 for the base S model that comes with a modest list of equipment. Other trims include the SV at $19,100 and our loaded tester for $22,400. Each is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder front-wheel drive with 122 ponies.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

