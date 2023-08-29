Want an affordable exotic sports car that won’t break the bank. Look no further than Lexus’ LC 500 convertible.

In its third production year as a soft top, the throaty V8 provides an unmatched exhaust note outside while its interior’s striking looks compare with other exotics costing hundreds of thousands more.

