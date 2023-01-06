Urban dwellers will delight with the new Kicks by Nissan. It’s pint-size and easy maneuvering make it a favorite for alleys and city streets. The Kicks is also one of the more affordable set of wheels – ideal for young families on tight budgets.

If your travels are highway-laden though, you may want to look elsewhere since the Kicks is powered by a small non-turbo four-cylinder that grunts and groans while getting up to speed.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.