The biggest change with the new VW Jetta GLI has more to do with more rivals joining the pack than with changes to the new model.
Performance sedans from Hyundai’s Elantra, Mazda 3 with its new turbo and Subaru WRX offer compelling choices for the consumer looking for a sporty ride. A former rival, Honda Civic Si has been discontinued.
While it’s a carryover with little change, the 2021 Jetta GLI offers a lot for the money. We liked its all-around athleticism on the highway and flexibility around town zipping in and out of parking stalls with ease.
The GLI is available in base S ($27,165) and Autobahn ($30,865) trim levels. Each is powered by a spirited turbocharged four-cylinder that cranks out 228 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive is not offered.
A six-speed manual or available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic propels the 3,225-pound sedan to 60-mph sprint from a dead stop in 5.9 seconds. Surprisingly, the automatic is a half-second quicker.
For straight-line acceleration, the GLI achieves high revs quickly in lower gears, which makes for jackrabbit starts when needed with plenty of power for highway passing maneuvers. That said, upper-gear performance is sedate.
The WRX with its all-wheel-drive system is more than a worthy contender, though, and it may cost less than the GLI.
We tested the base S trim for a week and came away with an appreciation for its smooth ride and visual appearance with available blackened alloys. The GLI is short for Grand Luxury Injection.
In its seventh generation, the new Jetta GLI sedan stands out from its Golf GTI hatchback cousin with a lowered body that adds a sporty look and feel. In all other ways though, the two are nearly identical.
Our S tester came well equipped with performance brakes, rain-sensing wipers, 6.5-inch touchscreen and two USB ports. Standard safety gear includes forward collision warning with emergency braking and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.
For the relatively small cost difference, we’d recommend the high-end Autobahn trim that adds adaptive cruise control keeping your car a set distance from traffic ahead, adaptive suspension that adjusts shocks and springs individually keeping the car stable under all driving conditions.
Also, full-leather stitched upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen, lane-keeping system that keeps your car in the traffic lane, automatic high beams, ventilated seats, remote start, power adjustable driver’s seat and wireless Apple Play, Android Auto and phone charging pad.
In addition, a cross-differential system is an electronic version of limited slip. It works by monitoring driving data from each wheel and making split-second adjustments to direct torque where most needed. It also reduces understeer, a front-wheel drive phenomenon.
Exterior lines are subtle with straight-line creases running from the rear to the front quarter panel. Be sure to include the mid-size GLI sedan in your short list of test drives.
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S
Engine: 2.0-liter four cylinder turbocharged.
EPA estimated fuel economy: 25 city, 33 highway, 28 combined.
Assembled: The GLI is assembled in Germany and Mexico for North American markets. U.S./Canadian parts content – 6 percent, major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 35 percent country of origin; engine – Mexico, transmission – Germany.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the GLI five stars overall, its highest rating, four stars in frontal crash tests and rollover protection, five stars in side impact and side barrier as well as pole ratings. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta GLI its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front collisions, side protection and roof strength in rollover as well as head restraints and seats in rear-end collision but “Marginal” to “Poor” for headlight illumination. It also received a “Superior” rating for its frontal crash prevention between two vehicles.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 bumper to bumper and powertrain; 3-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance, 2-year/20,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
