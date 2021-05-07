Len Ingrassia: Infiniti QX50 combines luxury with classic lines

Nissan distanced its luxury car division several years back with separate brick and mortar dealerships hoping their Infiniti brand would, well, set the world on fire.
Results have also sparked a landslide in its SUV series and nowhere is that more evident than with the compact QX 50, connecting dots and showing a few glitches too. The smallest of three SUVs in the lineup, the QX50 aligns itself with rivals’ BMW X1 and Acura RDX.
It has a base posh synthetic leather interior that can be enhanced with quilted leathers in upper trims. Dashboard layout is sensible and seating is comfy in all four corners.
The QX 50 is available in five oddly named trim levels: Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory and Autograph, with base prices ranging from the high $30s to $60s. While the Pure is the least expensive, we recommend moving to the Luxe or above since a slew of safety gear is standard, a big plus over the competition.
All QX 50s are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option.
Our Sensory tester at $54,920 added run-flat all-season paws, panoramic roof, heads-up display, remote start, predictive forward collision warning and braking with pedestrian detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
Top of the line Autograph trim adds a full towing package and adaptive steering. Aside from minor changes, the QX50 is mostly a carryover from the 2020 model.
Our independent testing recorded 6.9 clicks from a dead stop to 60 mph, below average for this class.
On the open road, our tester delivered a compliant ride with available steering assist to hold the car in its lane while braking and accelerating automatically. Steering is further aided with available Dynamic and Dynamic Plus selectable modes. Road imperfections are smoothed over for the most part.
The cabin is a nice place to be with stretch-out room and Lexus-like quiet thanks to laminated front side glass, new this year along with standard Wi-Fi hotspot and heated front seats.
Not everyone will be happy with console-mounted twin touchscreens. The upper displays navigation screen and adjustable vehicle nuances that require learning curves while the lower screen handles infotainment controls.
They both require drilling down to achieve results that could be simplified. Thankfully, several control knobs and a rotary dial ease the burden.
Cargo room is a bright spot in the QX50 with 31 cubic feet when second-row seats are upright and nearly 65 cubes with seats folded partially flat.
Nissan’s recently introduced VC-T engine produces high compression for efficiency or low compression for turbo power on demand. While revolutionary in the industry, it also delivers power inconsistently through the CVT resulting in unwanted acceleration at times. We found slight pressure on the accelerator reduces its recurrence.
Overall, we like the QX despite its faults. Be sure to include it on your short list of test drives, including the Cadillac XT4 and Lincoln Corsair.
2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter VC-T four cylinder, 268 horsepower with 280 pounds-feet of torque.
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 28 highway, 25 combined.
Assembled: The Infiniti QX50 is assembled in Aguas (ABV) Mexico; U.S./Canadian parts content – 15 percent, major source of foreign parts _ Mexico, 45 percent, Japan, 25 percent. Country of origin, engine – Japan and transmission – Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the QX50 a “Superior” rating overall with standard and optional crash mitigation. The forward collision warning system meets requirements in the 12 and 25 mph test, avoiding a collision. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2020 QX50 its highest five-star overall rating; five stars for driver and four stars for passenger frontal crash protection; five stars for combined side barrier and pole rating; four stars for rollover protection.
Warranty: 4-year/60,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
