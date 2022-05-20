Each year, the domestic truck lineup goes through a oneupmanship phase in size, tech, interior finesse, power and, well, price, with some hovering near the $90k mark.
The good news for U.S. manufacturers is they continue to dominate with more than two million sales yearly compared to imports scratching out 5 percent.
No surprise that Ford, Ram and GMC/Chevrolet own the market and for this year, the GMC Sierra makes strides with a newly designed and more in-your-face front grille and gussied up interior that can be personalized to the nines.
Our test truck for the week was a Sierra Limited 1500 Denali trim with top-of-the-line 6.2-liter, 420 horsepower V8 ($2,495). A smaller 355 hp V8, economical diesel six-cylinder or base 2.7-liter four-cylinder round out the power group. The latter is mated with an eight-speed automatic while the others connect with a 10-speed automatic. An earlier V6 has been discontinued.
We recommend taking a serious look at the economical diesel with ample power and nearly twice the fuel economy in the low 30s. We struggled to reach 14 mpg with moderate driving conditions.
Sierra trim levels for the 1500, 2500 and 3500 include Pro, SLE, SLT, rugged AT4 and fancy Denali with base prices starting in the $30s and going north to $50s and $90s with oodles of available options. Our Denali was stickered at $73,725 with a base price of $59,600.
High-gloss 22-inch black wheels add a rugged look to the Sierra and, in our opinion, are worth the $2,995 upcharge.
For its girth, the Denali delivers a smooth ride in a quiet cabin with endless power. There is little body roll thanks to standard premium suspension with adaptive ride control and a locking rear differential.
Our short-bed 4WD pickup was equipped with a standard power multi-pro tailgate that opens like a traditional tailgate and then is further powered to six configurations, including a lowered step for easy entry, a work shelf with power outlets, USB ports and a pair of Kicker high-end audio speakers that are great for tailgating parties.
While standard safety gear includes lane change, blind zone and rear cross-traffic alerts, more advanced features including adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, forward-collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, heads-up display and multi-trailering camera system are part of a $4,910 Denali option package.
Other available features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.4-inch infotainment screen as well as a center console car-like gear shift handle that replaces a stalk-mounted lever.
Upgraded interior features include 10-way power front-bucket seats, ventilated front seats, rear folding bench seat with storage, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel and available massaging and leather seating surfaces.
GMC Sierra offers an average warranty package with first visit complimentary maintenance.
While the Denali package offers upgraded interior amenities, if you are looking for off-road chops, the AT4X delivers more of what you are looking for with extra skid plates, off-road rubber with Silverado ZR2 advanced dampers and electronic differentials.
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali
Engine: 6.2-liter V8, 420 hp.
EPA mileage: 14 city, 19 highway, 16 combined.
Assembled: The GMC Sierra is assembled in Roanoke, Ind. U.S./Canadian parts content, 42 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico — 44 percent. Country of origin for engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the GMC Sierra four stars, out of a possible five, for overall front star rating for driver and passenger, five stars for side-barrier and -pole ratings protection (The side-barrier test simulates an intersection collision between a standing vehicle and moving barrier at 38.5 mph.) The side-pole barrier test simulates a crash into a fixed object like a tree or utility pole; four stars for rollover star rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the GMC Sierra a "Good" rating, its highest, in driver-side small and moderate front overlap, side impact, roof-strength protection and for head eestraints and seats in rear-end collision. Headlight illumination received a "Poor" rating. Passenger-side front small overlap received a "Marginal" rating. Front-crash protection received a "Superior" rating when equipped with optional equipment.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. First maintenance visit.
