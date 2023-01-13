It’s difficult to get your arms around this 2023 Cadillac. Not only does its Escalade frame shout refinement, its V designation brings technology, luxury and ultimate performance to the forefront.
This Escalade is loud, proud and extremely fast for a full-size SUV – for that matter – it’ll blow away most anything on the road. With 682 horsepower, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is tuned to be the ultimate expression of high performance with customizable settings for suspension, exhaust, steering and brakes.
Driving enthusiasts will marvel at its full-time all-wheel-drive setup mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission tuned exclusively for the Escalade V.
We couldn’t get enough of the Escalade. From startup, we were reminded of a dragster with growling exhaust at idle. Neighbors heard it too – they reminded us often.
Truth be told that growl can be reduced to a soft purr with driver-adjustable quad exhaust ranging from Stealth, Tour or Sport.
The ripping exhaust on the way up levels off to a pulsation of sharp snap, crackle, pops extending for long periods as the engine settles down. A touch on the pedal brings it back.
While the cabin is bathed in sound-deadening material, you can activate a premium AKG studio sound system with 36 speakers and 3D surround to block any remaining babble.
There’s more. Ahead of the electronic gear shift at center console is an unassuming launch control button.
For extreme acceleration, we fully depressed brakes and accelerator pedals until a dashboard traction-control lamp began flashing. Releasing the brake pedal, the Caddy bolted forward with front end jumping on each gear shift.
With its 6,450 pounds, the Escalade catapulted to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and in the process woke up anyone nearby while getting frightened looks from far away highway travelers.
There is a price for all this opulence. Our tester can be in your driveway for $151,280 before taxes, including freight.
Exceptionally styled 22-inch aluminum wheels enveloped with Bridgestone Alenza paws make for an uncommon display befitting of the V. Front and rear fascia add a unique look as does the blackened mesh grille and exclusive six-piston Brembo front brakes with bright red calipers.
Special V badging is applied on doors, rear panel and throughout the cabin, which also features three rows of semi-aniline leather seating, heads-up display, rear camera mirror, Zebra wood appointments on door panels and dashboard and heated/ventilated/ massaging front seats.
Diagonal digital screens stretch across 38 inches showcasing infotainment and embedded navigation, gauge cluster and control panel. It’s impressive and functional.
Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive suspension absorb road imperfections and provide a luxurious driving experience if you care to deviate from the V’s high-performance mode.
For long road trips, the Escalade offers Super Cruise, hands-free driving with automatic lane changing available on compatible four-lane divided roadways across the country.
If you have the need for speed and the financial means, the Escalade V will satisfy your penchant for high-speed performance in a luxurious cocoon.
2023 Cadillac Escalade V
Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged V8 – 682 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 11 city, 16 highway, 13 combined.
Assembled: The Escalade V is assembled in Arlington, Texas. U.S./Canadian parts content, 33 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico – 38 percent. Country of origin for engine and transmission, U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Escalade V an overall safety rating of four out of a possible five-star rating. Frontal- and side-crash protection was rated at five stars, except for passenger seat rated second best at four stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the Escalade as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; No complimentary maintenance beyond first visit.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.