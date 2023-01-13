It’s difficult to get your arms around this 2023 Cadillac. Not only does its Escalade frame shout refinement, its V designation brings technology, luxury and ultimate performance to the forefront.

This Escalade is loud, proud and extremely fast for a full-size SUV – for that matter – it’ll blow away most anything on the road. With 682 horsepower, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is tuned to be the ultimate expression of high performance with customizable settings for suspension, exhaust, steering and brakes.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

