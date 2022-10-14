Almost 120 years ago, the Buick Model B rolled off a Flint, Mich., assembly line. One of the first U.S. automobiles pioneered by David B. Buick in 1899, it went on to form part of General Motors in 1908.
You may recall its current tri-shield logo was designed in 1960, representing that year’s LeSabre, Invicta and Electra models. Nowadays, the Enclave has become the flagship as a three-row crossover that wants to go head to head with German imports.
This year’s Enclave has moved closer toward their goal with high-end trim levels, a mammoth interior and classy looks. With a $45-$60s price range, the Enclave is available in three trim levels – Essence, Premium and Avenir.
Each is loaded with interior upgrades, including leather seating, 8-inch touchscreen and a V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. With 310 ponies, our Avenir trim reached the 60-mph sprint in 6.8 seconds, about average for this segment.
Buick gets kudos for including an impressive set of safety gear in all models, including blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert when in reverse, forward-collision mitigation with emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.
Unfortunately, adaptive cruise control, rear pedestrian alert and heads-up display are optional in lower trim levels.
We think the base trim is a good buy though since it includes an attractive interior minus quilted leather, massaging front seats and heads-up display for thousands less. You might also consider corporate cousins Chevy Equinox and GMC Acadia.
Our Avenir tester had high curb appeal with unique LED front lighting and adaptive suspension that adds to ride comfort and handling.
We liked the Buick overall and found it to be a capable family hauler with ample plug-ins, air vents in all rows and well-positioned doors for ease of entry and exit. It’s a large SUV though with oversize pillars out back that hinder visibility, although surround vision was a help.
Our experience with the adaptive cruise system was lacking, however, with jerky braking at times and some false readings that signaled emergency brake warnings.
Instrument controls are configurable with an 8-inch touchscreen as is a similar-sized infotainment screen; however, rivals offer larger displays.
While Buick has made strides this model year, trouble is there are several rivals that offer more panache, including BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Acura MDX, Volvo XC 90, Lincoln Aviator, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride.
We gave the Enclave high marks for ride quality. Its superb suspension system keeps the SUV firmly planted with 20-inch pearl nickel finish wheels. Its powerful engine is at home merging on interstates with passing power to spare in front- or all-wheel drive configurations.
Buick engineers designed special acoustic glass for the windshield and all-around glass that minimizes outside noise. The result is a hushed ride at highway speeds further enhanced with a noise-suppressed engine cover, active noise cancellation from the Bose stereo system and triple-sealed doors.
Be sure to include the Enclave in your short list of test drives.
2022 Buick Enclave
Engine: 3.6-liter V6, 310 hp.
EPA mileage: 17 city, 25 highway, 20 combined.
Assembled: The Enclave is assembled in Lansing, Mich. U.S./Canadian parts content, 47 percent. Major source of foreign parts content, Mexico, 27 percent. Country of origin for engine – Mexico; transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in limited testing awarded the Enclave four stars out of a possible five in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Enclave “Good” ratings, its highest, in small- and moderate-overlap front protection, roof strength and head restraints and seats. Side-crash tests received an “acceptable” rating.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic coverage; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain. Complimentary maintenance for first visit.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
