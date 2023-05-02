An electric offering from Genesis has a new twist on motoring with some unique features that might win you over. For starters, the GV60 model can be well charged in about 18 minutes – assuming you can locate the ultra-fast unit in your neighborhood or work zone.

The small SUV is all new for Genesis and represents the model’s first inroad to electric-powered vehicles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.