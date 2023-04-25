While electrification is still in its infancy, some manufacturers are pushing the limit on what these juiced-up cars can accomplish. Take BMW for instance. Their second venture into electrics has ridiculous acceleration with a futuristic look and luxurious interior – the kind of style you’d expect with six-figure pricing.

And the iX M60’s motors – there are two powering its front and rear wheels, deliver up to 288 miles between charges. So much for range anxiety.

Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.