The Nissan Sentra has been around for 40 years — now in its eighth generation — and it makes a bold statement for 2022 with a sportier look and feel.
In its early years, the Sentra was a subcompact before it was reconfigured in 1999 to a larger compact sedan. Slotted between its smallish sibling Versa and mid-size Altima, the Sentra offers a comfortable ride with available driver assists and suspension controls to improve the driving experience.
The Sentra is available in three trim levels — S, SV and SR, all priced in the low to high $20s fully optioned. While easy on the pocketbook, all-wheel drive is not available and there is just one non-turbo four-cylinder engine that produces 149 ponies.
We found engine response OK around town but lacking in highway travel. Stay in the right lane and you will be pleased with fuel economy in the 30s. In independent testing, our SR tester reached 60 mph from a dead stop in 8.7 seconds. Sticker price is $27,615.
Its continuously variable transmission offered a mostly smooth progression through acceleration although noise levels were higher than rivals.
Sentra’s biggest hurdle is to improve market share over top rivals’ Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and VW Jetta. An optional turbo-powered engine or hybrid could improve the odds.
Cabin controls are straightforward and we liked the convenience of control knobs for radio volume and tuning versus drill down tabs found in some rivals. Center-mounted climate vents are adjustable and add a retro look.
Nissan includes a number of standard driver-assist features in the Sentra, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward-collision warning, rear automatic braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and high-beam assist. Our SR also included adaptive cruise control.
We noticed in our tester that the high-beam assist was slow to react, blind-spot warning lights were in obscure interior door panels instead of outside mirrors and adaptive cruise control released from full stop within seconds.
In our driving test, the Sentra delivered a firm and compliant ride with minimal understeer and body roll in cornering maneuvers. Electric power steering delivered precision control but emergency braking fell short of expectations.
We’d recommend the top SR trim since it includes a $2,470 premium package with an eight-speaker Bose sound system, 18-inch black alloys, external ground lighting, intelligent around-view monitor, Wi-Fi hotspot, six-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, upgraded quilted seating and thin LED headlamps.
This year’s Sentra is mostly a carryover from last year. The mid SV trim has an available weather package that includes heated front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors and the SR trim can be outfitted with a Midnight Edition package adding black exterior trim, grille, front light housing and roof as well as interior trim extras.
2022 Nissan Sentra SR FWD
Engine: 2.0-liter four-cylinder, 149 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 28 city, 37 highway, 32 combined.
Assembled: The Nissan Sentra is assembled at Nissan facilities in Aquas, Mexico. U.S./Canadian parts content — 15 percent, major source of foreign parts — Mexico — 60 percent, Country of origin — engine and transmission — Mexico and Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sentra a Top Safety Pick with a "Good" rating this year, its highest, for small and moderate overlap frontal crash, side impact, roof strength and head restraints. Standard and optional front-crash prevention vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian were rated “Superior” an “Acceptable,” respectively. Headlights were rated “Acceptable” to “Marginal” depending on trim. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Sentra its highest rating of five stars overall and in side-impact and rollover protection; five stars in frontal-crash protection for driver and three stars for passenger.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
