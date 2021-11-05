Following a 15-year stint without a soft top, BMW returns with a high-performance and luxurious M440i ragtop. It’s lighter than the coupe and hugs the road with a vengeance befitting the company’s esteemed six-figure 8 Series.
Our test car was the M440i powered by a 3.0-liter twinpower-turbo, inline six-cylinder pumping out 382 horsepower with 364 pounds-feet of torque. It is slated above the 430i model with its four cylinders developing 255 ponies and below the 503-hp M4 convertible expected to return in 2022.
Under a unique partnership with Toyota, the inline six-engine is identical to the Toyota Supra in exchange for BMW furnishing diesel engines to Toyota. Conversely, the new Supra is essentially a BMW Z4 platform with BMW parts, interior, drivetrain and BMW sourced twin-turbo straight six.
An outgrowth of the 3 Series, this opulent set of wheels reached the 60-mph mark in our independent testing at 4.2 seconds — repeatedly. Top speed is said to be governed at 155 mph.
Two engine choices are available with the convertible, the above inline six and a 2.0-liter turbo four that has respectable numbers, too. Each can be ordered with rear or all-wheel drive.
Each is mated with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission with rapid-fire shifting through paddle shifters or pedal pressure. No manual gearbox is offered although a 48V mild hybrid generator negates any turbo lag.
Our set of wheels stickered at $74,670 while the coupe we recently reviewed was $71,870.
MMW brings this soft top to new levels with rigid folding cloth. The power trip, up or down, takes just 18 seconds and can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph — ideal for Florida downpours, seemingly out of nowhere.
Surprisingly, this convertible top is ultra-quiet thanks to a flush-mounted rear window, insulation layers and muffled engine components. The top is available in two colors — black and Moonlight black with a durable metallic finish.
While the ride can be hushed, turbo whine and exhaust blips make for some howling sounds you’ll want to experience.
Center console-mounted push buttons select drive modes between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus, each delivering measured amounts of suspension, gearing, braking and steering assists. Results are immediate with solid footing on pavement or touring with a soft and comfortable ride for hours of freeway travel.
Interior treatment is posh. Available oyster leather surfaces complement a driver-oriented cabin featuring an 8.8-inch touchpad infotainment display and analog instrument cluster with digital variations.
Adaptive suspension, variable sport steering and M Sport differential keeps the M440i on its intended course during high-speed maneuvers. Overall, the ride is compliant and will suit all but the mega enthusiast who may stray to Mercedes C43 AMG or Audi S4 Quattro.
Front-collision warning, blind-spot monitors and a lane-departure warning were included in our tester while other safety features remain optional.
2021 BMW M440i Convertible
Engine: 3.0-liter inline six, twin turbo, 382 hp.
EPA rated mileage: 23 city, 31 highway, 26 combined.
Assembled: Dingolfing, Germany. U.S./Canadian parts — 5 percent; major source of foreign parts — Germany — 55 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission — Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had rated the BMW M440i convertible as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty, 3-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
