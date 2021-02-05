Len Ingrassia: Blazer connects some dots

Now in its third production year, the current generation Chevy Blazer remains attractive, thanks in part to its Camaro styling with massive black grille and narrow headlights borrowed from its pony car sibling along with interior rounded vents and more.
It also has available V6 power that cranks up the fun factor but beware, it can get pricey in a hurry. The mid-sized SUV has a lot going for it though and loyal fans are attracted to its great curb appeal.
The Blazer nameplate has a storied past as a 1969 body-on-frame pickup with modified interior for one, two or five passengers before morphing into a pop-up camper with functional kitchen and back to an S-10 Blazer. An S Blazer SUV followed in 1992 before going on hiatus in 1995 to allow for the GMC Yukon.
Pros: powerful V6, near elegant interior available and smooth ride.
Cons: less cargo room than rivals, safety gear lacking in lower trims and lots of tiny buttons below stack.
Blazer is available in six trim levels: L1, LT2, LT3, LT, RS and Premier. Engines choices include a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, 195-hp. four-cylinder, 230-hp turbo four and a 308-hp 3.6-liter V6 with slightly lower base pricing this year ranging from $28,800 to $43,700.
All are mated with a smooth shifting nine-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available with the turbo four and six-cylinder while front-wheel drive is standard fare.
Our tester RS was equipped with the V6, all-wheel drive. Fully loaded it can be in your driveway for $48,875 and that’s where the rub comes in with rivals offering more value for less coin although not all rivals can beat its 6.4-second zero-to-60-mph time.
A full suite of safety gear is included, too, with blind spot monitors, rear cross-traffic and front collision alerts, lane-keeping assist, front pedestrian braking, adaptive cruise and automatic emergency braking.
The V6 bumps up towing capacity from 1,500 to 4,500 pounds, a welcome addition and includes torque-vectoring, the ability to vary torque to each wheel as traction is needed.
Also included in our tester was a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, heated seats at all corners, wireless charging and cherry red tint coat, new this year.
This year’s Blazer is primarily a carryover from last year. A center console mounted rotary dial engages three driving modes – Sport, Tow and Off-Road – each of which adjust throttle, steering and gear selection.
We were impressed with back-seat spaciousness. Rear cargo space allows 32 cubic feet of storage with rear seats in their upright position and 63 cubes with seats folded. Rear storage is further secured with adjustable roll bars.
Front bucket seats are adjustable as is the tilt and telescoping steering wheel. The Blazer active noise cancellation offers a quiet cabin at highway speeds too.
Be sure to include Blazer on your short list of test drives along with Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Edge and GMC Acadia.
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD
Engine: 3.6-liter V6, 308 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 19 city, 26 highway, combined 21.
Assembled: Final assembly at Ramos Arizpe, CZ Mexico. U.S./Canadian parts content, 49 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 25 percent; country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2021 Blazer its highest rating of five stars out of a possible five stars for overall safety with five stars for side barrier and pole ratings, five stars for driver and four stars for passenger in frontal crashes and four stars for overall resistance in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2020 Blazer its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap crash protection, side and head restraints. Roof strength was rated as “Acceptable.”
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain, first maintenance visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.