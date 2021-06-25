Remember when sedans ruled the road and SUVs were just coming to market? Of course, all that has changed and the remaining full-size sedans are going the extra mile to capture market share.
Take the new Toyota Avalon, a sort of grown-up Camry with flagship status. Now in its second year, our TRD model, short for Toyota Racing Development, adds sportier suspension and exhaust-system tweaks to give the regular sedan much-needed oomph and a throaty sound.
Pros: smooth ride, interior finesse and body cladding.
Cons: TRD rides low, no all-wheel drive in TRD and fussy touchpad.
Earlier Avalons were more suited to the retired crowd – a Floridian staple for the early-bird dinner crowd. Toyota engineered the TRD model to sharpen its look, feel and performance. After a week of testing, we think they hit a home run.
While this review is focused on the TRD, there are six others in the lineup including the XLE, Touring, XSE, Nightside and Limited as well as a hybrid. Not to offend existing customers, Toyota still offers the Bingo car in lower trims. Base prices range from $36,125 to the high $40s.
There is a caveat with the available all-wheel-drive. It is only available on the XLE and Touring and is mated with a sluggish 2.5-liter, four-banger. Otherwise, the default engine is a 301-horsepower V6 with a smooth-shifting eight-speed electronic transmission.
The TRD takes things up a notch with Active Cornering Assist using torque vectoring to ramp-up handling through turning maneuvers. It has distinctive styling up front with a massive grille featuring styled intakes.
Add blackened alloy wheels with red painted brake calipers and aggressive body styling and you have a sedan with eye-catching curb appeal from all angles.
It’s no slouch in the performance field either. We recorded 6.2 seconds in our testing of the zero-to-60-mph sprint. Other non-TRD trim levels are reported to be in the over seven-second range.
There is not much in the way of rivals to the TRD. Close runners-up include the Nissan Maxima and VW Arteon. What will entice many buyers in this segment is the TRD’s complimentary maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles.
We like the TRD’s driving manners. It’s quick off the line and has ample passing power at highway speeds. Steering, braking and suspension combine to give the TRD a compliant ride with little body roll.
Toyota leads the pack when it comes to standard safety equipment. Every Avalon includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors at a time when other sedans charge extra for these.
The interior is roomy with cushioned front seats that we found could use extra bolstering. Rear-seat passengers have room to stretch. A large trunk holds 16 cubic feet and folding rear seats add an extra layer of cargo for larger items. Red stitched TRD logos are plentiful inside.
If a sporty sedan is on your wish list, be sure to include the TRD on a test drive before making a buying decision.
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD
Engine: 3.5-liter, V6-301 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 21 city, 30 highway, 25 combined (overall actual 24).
Assembled: Assembly completed at Toyota Motors Manufacturing plants in Georgetown, Ky. U.S./Canadian parts content – 55 percent; major source of foreign parts, Japan – 15 percent. Country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S. and Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Avalon its highest rating of “Good” in its moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, roof strength, headlight projection and head restraint/seatbelts for whiplash protection from rear-end collision. IIHS also rated the Avalon’s crash avoidance and mitigation system “Superior”. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Avalon five out of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, five stars for side impact and four stars in frontal impact and rollover protection.Updating results
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; two-year/ 24,000 complimentary maintenance.
