Len Ingrassia: All new Tahoe pushes the limits

While the Chevy Suburban is synonymous with a cavernous interior, the new Tahoe is not far behind with this year’s makeover. Its commanding presence on the road places it near the top of large SUVs.
With a longer wheelbase and 7 inches longer body, the 2021 Tahoe also gains nearly a foot in its third row thanks to the addition of a new independent rear suspension.
Pros: attractive styling, advanced trailering system and near luxury interior.
Cons: pricey options, base safety gear lacking and blind spots.
The Tahoe is one of a handful of SUVs that still ride on pickup underpinnings. It shares the same platform as the Chevy Silverado 1500 and the Suburban.
Six trim levels are available, including the LS, LT, RST Z71, Premier and High Country. Prices range from the low $50s to $70s. Our tester for the week was the midrange RST tipping the scales at $68,485 with options.
We earlier reviewed the Z71 with its larger 6.2-liter engine, ideal for towing heavy loads and additional oomph. Standard fare is a 5.3-liter V8 that will satisfy most consumer needs. Both utilize cylinder deactivation to offset thirsty engines.
Straight line acceleration to 60 mph was a half-second slower than the Z71 at 7.8 seconds. All trims are mated with an impressive 10-speed automatic that delivers robust performance.
While EPA tests averaged 18 miles per gallon, our real world driving netted 14 mpg. An anticipated 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine is expected to do better.
Cargo space is where the Tahoe shines. Behind powered down third-row seating there is 25.2 cubic feet up from 15 cubes last year. With second-row Captain’s chairs folded, the available space jumps to nearly 123 cubes, larger than last year’s Suburban.
Automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert and front pedestrian braking are standard. If you want the full suite of safety gear, add the $2,820 luxury package with blind-spot alert, lane-change alert, lane-keeping assist and rear cross traffic alert. Adaptive cruise control is not included.
We found the Tahoe delivers a near whisper quiet ride at highway speeds with ample power for passing. Equipped with surround vision, the Tahoe can compensate for numerous blind spots.
Towing capacity of the Tahoe is up to 8,400 pounds, depending on configuration. Payload is 1,834 pounds.
Step bars aid entry at all four corners and inside you are greeted with four large bucket seats and third-row 60/40 powered seats, suitable for adults. Access is gained by lowering second-row seat backs or simply walking through the open space.
The center console gear shift gives way to push-button controls mounted left of a 10.2-inch touchscreen intentionally mounted high for easier view. Large knobs and switches are intuitively placed.
Our tester included a $2,490 rear media and navigation package featuring the above touchscreen, rear-seat media with two remote-controlled 12.6-inch screens. Nice touch along with the standard Bose sound system.
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST 4WD
Engine: 5.3-liter V8, 355 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 16 city, 20 highway, combined 18.
Assembled: Final assembly at GM facilities in Arlington, Texas. U.S./Canadian parts content, 46 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Mexico – 38 percent; country of origin; engine and transmission – U.S.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated the Tahoe as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain, first maintenance visit.
