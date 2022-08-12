There’s just a handful of true sports cars that have withstood the test of time. This one traces its roots to 1969, known then as a Datsun 240Z that sold half a million globally in its first production year.
Fast-forward 53 years and the iconic seventh-generation Nissan Z has been remade into a 400-horsepower rear-wheel drive that is aimed upward at the Toyota Supra while moving past the Mazda Miata and Toyota 86. Price moved upwards, too.
We snagged a pre-production 2023 model for a week of exhilarating performance. The exterior has been restyled but maintains its sleek roofline and stretched hood. The interior has been streamlined, too, with high-tech digitized equipment.
Full production Z’s – the numeric identifiers are gone – will hit showrooms this summer priced from $40s to mid $50s. Two trim levels are available – Sport and Performance with a six-speed manual or automatic. There is also a limited production and sold-out Proto Spec with just 240 copies slated for the U.S. market.
Output is robust from its twin turbo V6. On the straights, we clocked a zero to 60 mile per hour sprint at 4.4 seconds with the manual. The nine-speed automatic is projected to be a little quicker although neither come close to the companies’ GT-R racer – a 565 hp brute.
While not the quickest horse in the barn, the Z has a high fun factor and makes for spirited driving around town or on the open road. Horsepower and torque have increased 68 and 80, respectively, compared with the outgoing 370Z.
Our manual tester was forgiving with a short throw working through the gears. With fewer manuals out there, the Z is engaging and gives the driving enthusiast a smile through every corner, even with fuel cutoff at 6,800 revs.
Downshifting under power used to require manual double-clutching to match engine speed to the selected gear change, however, the Performance model’s standard rev match process eliminates the need for driver input.
Suspension improvements have been made to keep the Z firmly planted over pavement irregularities. Wider 19-inch paws out back give the rear-wheel drive added grip.
We’d recommend springing for the Performance trim with its array of upgrades, including mechanical limited slip differential, Bridgestone paws, larger brakes and performance-tuned exhaust.
The interior of the new Z has been upgraded with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 9.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, full leather and easy-to-use redundant controls. The traditional out front three-gauge pod has carried over from the early Z cars for a conventional look.
All Z trims get standard safety-suite driver assists including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert, all of which can be deactivated for performance runs.
The new Z is truly a blast from the past and should be on your short list of test drives along with the Supra, BMW 2-Series, Subaru BRZ and Ford Mustang.
2023 Nissan Z
Engine: 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6, 400 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 18 city, 24 highway, 20 combined. Premium fuel required.
Assembled: The Nissan Z is assembled in Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content – 0 percent, major source of foreign parts, Japan – 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had completed crash tests on the Nissan Z as of this writing.
Warranty: 3-year/ 36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
Len Ingrassia has been an automotive columnist for 25 years and is a former daily and group newspaper editor on the East Coast and Midwest.
