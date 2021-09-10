It’s easy to do a double take comparing previous Mitsubishi Outlanders to the 2022 model year. The completely redesigned compact SUV’s design is near elegant inside and out with sculpted sides and a vertical headlight scheme that is oddly charming.
Mitsubishi has been gaining ground, in part due to a cross-sharing agreement between French automaker Renault and Yokohama, Japan-based Nissan. With Tokyo-based Mitsubishi, the trio sells nearly 10 percent of all vehicles on the global stage.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, not a merger, was formed after Nissan acquired a controlling interest in Mitsubishi and explains why the new Outlander is closely hinged to the redesigned Nissan Rogue.
The Alliance allows the three companies to share engineering, design and technology expertise without duplicating efforts.
Attractively priced base models’ ES, SE and SEL with launch editions of the SE and SEL are available with front or all-wheel drive priced between $27,000-$37,000 in your driveway.
Pros: impressive design, available quilted interior and large cargo area.
Cons: useless third-row seats, underpowered engine and continuously variable transmission.
Our SEL tester was equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels and all-season paws – a sort of mixed blessing of better handling with more road noise at higher speeds.
The sole engine is a 2.5-liter inline four cylinder that makes 181 ponies and is mated to an eight-speed form of continuously variable transmission. Weighing in at just under 2 tons, the zero-to-60 mph clocked a dismal 10.5 seconds with four adults onboard.
Aside from poor acceleration, the new Outlander checks most of the boxes consumers are looking for in an SUV. Driving impressions were favorable with a complaint ride, firm braking, weighted steering and firm suspension.
Gearing and pedal pressure sensitivity are adjusted in a variety of drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Tarmac (Sport) along with gravel, snow and mud.
The Outlander is wider, lengthier and has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, allowing more cabin room to stretch. Passengers have ample shoulder and leg room, discounting the pop-up third row all-together. Keeping it folded adds to segment-leading 79.7 cubic feet of cargo.
The Outlander shines with its near-luxury interior look and feel. While subjective, we think the materials and design factors on our SEL tester were top-notch, near Lexus quality with fit and finish.
Our tester was laden with Nu-lux leather door panels draped in black and tan surfaces with semi-aniline quilted seating surfaces, part of the available Touring package, which also includes 10.8-inch heads-up display, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and rear pull-up shades. It is opulent.
Standard on the SEL is an oversize 9-inch navigation screen coupled with a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Overhead- and side-camera views assist while parking.
A plethora of driver-assist features are standard in the SEL, including adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, front and rear automatic braking, pedestrian detection and lane-departure warning.
Be sure to test drive the new Outlander as well as rivals’ Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4 for comparison.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL
Engine: 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder, 181 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 24 city, 30 highway, 25 combined.
Assembled: Okazaki, Japan. U.S./Canadian parts – 3 percent; major source of foreign parts – Japan – 89 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission – Japan.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rated the Outlander of this writing.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.