While it’s been 10 years since Lexus discontinued its LFA Super Car, the more practical exotic LC 500 is going strong at a quarter million dollars less. It rumbles on command as a throaty V8 and takes the prize for the poshest interior amongst rivals.
Our soft-top tester debuted last year and is also available as a hard-top or V6 hybrid model.
In its seventh production year, the LC line is powered by an unchanged and naturally aspirated V-8 producing 471 horsepower or a V-6 hybrid powertrain. The former is our preference, although the hybrid’s 354-hp gas-electric combo is no slouch with its continuously variable transmission.
New this year is a revised suspension for better handling and 21-inch alloys now included in the Sport package.
In our independent testing, the new LC clocked 4.6 ticks in the zero- to 60-mph run. While it trails Porsche 911, AMG models and the mid-engine Corvette it leads the pack with standout lines, run-flat paws and performance brakes.
Sport and Sport Plus modes will not disappoint as the 10-speed automatic transmission rips through the gears. Eco and Comfort round out the driving modes with improved gas mileage.
We’ve said this before. The 500 LC is a drivers' car with full-power wrap-around seating up front. While a rear seat is included, think of it as a posh, upholstered cargo area that backs up a 5-cubic foot trunk.
Interior craftsmanship is superb with form-fitting front seats, rich leathers and micro-suede touches. Hidden cupholders pop up from the center console and a generous bin is ideal for stashing electronic stuff.
The only gripes we had inside is a glare shadowing the navigation screen and clock while topless, a finicky electronic shifter that has a learning curve and the equally finicky touchpad.
The 2022 NX has done away with this in favor of a streamlined system. We can only hope this change spreads across the rest of the Lexus lineup.
The convertible goes topless in about 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. Body panels lift up and out of the way to make room for the folding soft top. A full suite of safety features is standard fare in the LC 500 and includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist with steering assist and lane-departure alert, intelligent headlamps and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert.
The oversize spindle grille on many Lexus models looks right at home here and the rear end is a standout with wider quarter-panels than the rest of its skin, including wider tires.
The LC is a one-of-a-kind exotic appealing to millennials and boomers alike. Hardtop, convertible and Hybrid models sell in the $100,000 range compared with the LFA price tag of $375,000 that races to 60 mph a second faster.
2022 Lexus LC 500 convertible
Engine: 5.0-liter V8, 471 horsepower, 398 lb.-ft of torque.
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 25 highway, 18 combined.
Assembled: The LC 500 is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities in Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content — 0 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan — 100 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission — Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety had not rated the LC 500 as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile basic; 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first and second scheduled maintenance.
