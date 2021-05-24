Lemon Poppy Seed and Lemon Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients:
1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs room temperature
2 Tablespoons lemon juice freshly squeezed
1 Tablespoon lemon zest
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons poppy seeds
3/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners or use a loaf pan to make bread.
In a large bowl: Using an electric hand mixer cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs. Beat in lemon juice and zest. Add all the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Combine. Do not overmix. Pour batter into muffin tins.
Bake for 30 minutes until center of muffin is done.
Tip: Substitute with 1 cup of blueberries. If you prefer, half the batter use 1 tablespoon poppy seed 1/2-cup blueberries.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official
