1 cup self-rising flour (set aside)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
4 oz cream cheese room temperature
1 large egg room temperature
1/4 cup unsalted butter room temperature
Directions: In a medium mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and butter. Add sugar, egg, vanilla, lemon juice and zest. Combine completely. Scrape down bowl. Stir in flour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls. Makes about 16 cookies. Place on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet. Cook on wire rack. Eat plain or with sugar sprinkled on top or lemon cream cheese icing (recipe below). This recipe may be doubled.
2 oz cream cheese room temperature
2 tablespoons butter
1 to 2 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions: Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Spread frosting on cooled lemon cream cheese cookies or plain sugar cookie. This recipe may be doubled.
Tips: If icing is too thin, add more confectioner’s sugar a tablespoon at a time. If icing is too thick, add more lemon juice a teaspoon at a time.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas_spot. This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
