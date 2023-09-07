Lecture-concert series to presents NASA Solar Scientist Mitzi Adams

Mitzi Adams

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series will feature NASA solar scientist Mitzi Adams from the Marshall Space Flight Center on Sept. 29.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus, 1102 W. College St. Adams will deliver a presentation on “The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses,” providing an opportunity for students, faculty and the public to delve into the realm of solar astronomy.

