Lecture-concert series to presents NASA Solar Scientist Mitzi Adams

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series will feature NASA solar scientist Mitzi Adams from the Marshall Space Flight Center on Sept. 29.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the Owen Center theater on the Beebe campus, 1102 W. College St. Adams will deliver a presentation on “The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses,” providing an opportunity for students, faculty and the public to delve into the realm of solar astronomy.
Adams focuses on the study of the sun’s magnetic fields and their impact on the solar atmosphere, particularly the corona. Originally from Atlanta, Ga., Adams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, with a minor in mathematics, from Georgia State University. She earned a Master of Science degree in physics from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
Adams’ “curiosity about the stars” began during her childhood, when she spent family holidays gazing at the night sky and asking questions about the stars. An encounter with Commander Edgar D. Mitchell, the sixth man to walk on the moon, inspired her to follow her dreams in the realm of astronomy and space exploration.
With a professional interest in sunspot magnetic fields and coronal bright points, she has been labeled a “solar dermatologist.” Research plays a crucial role in understanding solar flares and “coronal mass ejections,” colossal eruptions of solar material that can impact Earth’s auroras, communication systems and power grids.
For further information, visit asub.ticketleap.com. Admission is fee and open to the public. Groups are welcome.
