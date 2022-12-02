Carl Abbott, who has worked at Land O’Frost for the past 49 years, will retire at the end of 2022.
During his tenure at the company, most in the capacity as vice president of procurement and specialty meats, Abbott “created supply chain efficiencies that helped fuel the consistent growth of Land O’Frost.”
“The past five decades with Land O’Frost have been so rewarding and a joyous experience for me, both personally and professionally,” Abbott said. “I’ve spent 49 years working with some of the hardest working people in the industry, and along the way developed lifelong friendships.”
Abbott received the Urner Barry Poultry Person of the Year award in 2008.
“Carl is part of a core group of leaders that helped Land O’Frost grow and I am truly grateful for all of Carl’s contributions,” said David Van Eekeren, CEO of Land O’Frost. “I wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Abbott was succeeded by Ryan Stone, who was announced as Land O’Frost’s next vice president of procurement in May 2022.
