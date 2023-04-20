Land O'Frost in Searcy was one of three locations to earn Tier 1 status at the North American Meat Institute's Environmental Recognition Awards and the Award of Honor for NAMI’s Worker Safety Recognition Awards at the annual award ceremony.
The Searcy plant was recognized for its "positive environmental impact efforts and for achieving the highest level of worker safety performance." This is the 10th consecutive year that Land O’Frost has been recognized in the industry.
“The collective recognition of our team is a testament to how our values-driven culture empowers our facilities to think and act long term for the good of their teams and communities,” said Peter Burke, senior vice-president of operations at Land O’Frost. “We’re proud to be recognized by NAMI.”
NAMI’s Environmental Recognition Awards recognize a company’s commitment to environmental improvement through Environmental Management Systems. Land O'Frost’s earned its Tier 1 placement for its adoption of pollution prevention plans, preventative maintenance plans and emergency response plans. Additionally, Land O’Frost was awarded for its efforts in monitoring water use, wastewater discharge, air emissions and hazardous waste generation, among other initiatives to stay environmentally conscious.
Honors in the worker safety category stems from NAMI’s recognition of organizations that have achieved a high level of safety performance based on an evaluation conducted by the National Safety Council. The NSC examines several pieces of data, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Total Recordable Cases rate and the rate for Cases With Days Away From Work, Job Transfer, or Restriction (DART) among other factors.
