Land O'Frost in Searcy was one of three locations to earn Tier 1 status at the North American Meat Institute's Environmental Recognition Awards and the Award of Honor for NAMI’s Worker Safety Recognition Awards at the annual award ceremony.

The Searcy plant was recognized for its "positive environmental impact efforts and for achieving the highest level of worker safety performance." This is the 10th consecutive year that Land O’Frost has been recognized in the industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.