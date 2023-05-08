Land O’Frost Inc. has promoted Dindy Williams as plant manager in Searcy.
Williams will be guided by her 40-plus years of experience at the company as she oversees daily operations.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 1:11 am
“It’s an honor to lead the team that I’ve grown both personally and professionally with,” Williams said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to expand my skills and continue to support my Land O’Frost family. I hope to inspire women within Land O’Frost and the industry to pursue their interests and explore leadership opportunities.”
Williams began working at Land O’Frost in 1982 in a temporary summer position. After graduating from college, Williams returned and grew her career over the decades, serving in various roles at Searcy, including plant supervisor, special projects manager and most recently, plant superintendent.
“Dindy’s longevity with the Searcy team gives her a unique understanding of its needs and expectations in a plant manager," said Alfred Williams, vice president of manufacturing at Land O’Frost. "Pairing that with her decades of living our purpose — to make each day more fulfilling than the last — and broad knowledge of our products, operations and overall culture, we instantly knew she was the leader we were looking for. We’re all incredibly proud of her for earning this milestone and see it as a natural next step in her career and role as a longstanding team leader.”
Dindy Williams also is the first woman to hold this position at Land O’Frost.
