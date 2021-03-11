Kroger Delta Division announced today the closure of its Searcy store at 1601 E. Race Ave. due to poor performance and struggling sales for nearly a decade. The store is expected to officially close May 1.
“Every year, we evaluate our stores and their success in the communities they serve,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger Delta Division. “Closing a store is a difficult decision that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it impossible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers. Even through a pandemic, our Searcy store did not perform well and for that reason, we made the decision to close.”
The Searcy Kroger employs 45 associates in both part-time and full-time positions.
“We’re grateful for the service and dedication of the associates at the Searcy Kroger,” added Smith. “Today’s announcement is no reflection on our Searcy Kroger Team. We appreciate their contributions and we are working with them to identify positions in other Kroger store locations. Helping our associates through this transition is a top priority.”
Opened in 1975, the Searcy Kroger store is approximately 22,000 square feet, making it one of the smallest of the 100 stores in Delta Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.