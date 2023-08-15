Routine vaccinations are an essential part of your pet’s veterinary care, and veterinarians typically guide owners on how often your pet needs which shots. In the case of rabies, however, owners may be asked by their veterinarian if they prefer a vaccine that lasts one year or three years.

“The differences between one-year and three-year vaccines depend on the specific vaccines,” said Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. “Many of the adjuvanted vaccines – or vaccines with an added chemical to boost immune response and ensure protection – are similar, with the only difference being the label. The biggest factor that owners should consider is what the law is in their jurisdiction.”

Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University.

