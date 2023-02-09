‘Knock at the Cabin” is a home-invasion apocalyptic horror/thriller film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (writer/director of “The Sixth Sense”) and co-written by Michael Sherman and Steve Desmond based on the novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Shyamalan is probably one of the most popular divisive filmmakers there’s ever been. His first big success with “The Sixth Sense” is a near universally beloved film and one of the few horror films to score a Best Picture nomination. Since then, his films slowly got more and more divisive over time, with some being near universal flops.

