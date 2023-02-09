‘Knock at the Cabin” is a home-invasion apocalyptic horror/thriller film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (writer/director of “The Sixth Sense”) and co-written by Michael Sherman and Steve Desmond based on the novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
Shyamalan is probably one of the most popular divisive filmmakers there’s ever been. His first big success with “The Sixth Sense” is a near universally beloved film and one of the few horror films to score a Best Picture nomination. Since then, his films slowly got more and more divisive over time, with some being near universal flops.
I’m personally a pretty big M. Night apologist. There are a few films he’s made that I agree are absolutely terrible and unforgivable, but some of his more divisive films like “The Village,” “Glass” and his most recent work in “Old” from a couple years ago are films I personally very much enjoyed.
“Knock at the Cabin” is another M. Night success in my books. It’s a relatively simple yet very impactful story that largely stays in one location throughout the entire runtime other than a few flashbacks here and there which, if I’m being honest, hurt the pacing a bit in an otherwise perfectly paced film.
It gets the story going surprisingly quickly with the four intruders showing up pretty much as soon as the opening credits end. The film doesn’t mess around or dilly dally and uses every second of its 100-minute runtime to its full advantage.
This is still a pretty divisive M. Night flick based on reactions online (although less so than his other films). People are still pretty split online about their opinions of the film even if I personally am very positive on it. I have not read the book this film is based on, but from what I’ve heard, M. Night makes some changes to how the story ends that have made some book fans upset, but since I never read it, it didn’t affect me in that way and I like the ending M. Night chose.
Without giving away any spoilers, the ending is quite beautiful that helps make this function both as nail-biting thriller and as a devastating emotional journey that’s about finding strength in tragedy.
M. Night is no stranger to putting religious metaphors in his work, but this might be his most clear example of that to date. Shyamalan grew up in a Hindu family while also attending Catholic school so, of course, these conflicts in belief have influenced a lot of his work. Here the question of faith is brought up a lot and is integral to the plot.
Our main family of three have to grapple with the idea that they must sacrifice one of their own to save the world and have to question if what they’re being told is real or a false reality being brought on them by a bunch of crazy people. The film asks the question, “Would you kill someone you love to save all of humanity?” and it’s a question that you continue to ask and debate with yourself well after the credits roll.
All the performances are great in this ensemble, but Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Glass Onion”) is by far the standout. His performance is very emotional and there’s a lot of restraint in it. His muscled body makes him naturally intimidating, but there’s a nurturing element to how he plays the character that adds so much depth and complexity to the performance.
It’s the best performance I’ve seen from him to date and, I think, cements him as the best wrestler-turned-actor there’s ever been. He takes a lot of exciting roles that really challenge him as a performer that I don’t think can be said about some others who share a similar career path.
Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton” and “Frozen”) and Ben Aldridge (“Spoiler Alert” and “Pennyworth”) are great and have so much chemistry together. Groff’s character is very religious while Aldridge’s is an atheist and they both play off these contrasting ideologies very well as a gay married couple. Aldridge in particular delivers a really great performance as kind of the “protector” of the family in a sense.
Kristen Cui, who plays their adoptive daughter, is also fantastic, especially for her first ever role. She’s really good and shows once again how great M. Night is with getting stellar performances out of child actors.
One other thing I really loved about “Knock at the Cabin” is the cinematography. Cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, who previously worked on “The Northman,” “The Lighthouse” and “The Witch,” finally shoots a film with a lot of color, yet still there is an air of despair in his work that’s really impactful.
A film that primarily takes place in one single location needs good camera work to keep it interesting and Blaschke does a phenomenal job at that. There are some really great shots and camera movements in this film, particularly at the very beginning with a conversation between Bautista and Cui and some other action shots later on that reminded me a lot of the film “Upgrade.”
Overall, “Knock at the Cabin” is a knockout in my opinion and is a gripping, yet emotional, home-invasion film that has a lot to say. It’s an M. Night film so not everyone is going to vibe with it, but as usual, I very much did. “Knock at the Cabin” is currently in theaters.
