Kensett Elementary School has released its second-nine weeks honor roll. The following were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Conner DeGroat, Chase Goodwin, Jaylen Jauregui, Erika Mendez, Anastasia Sharp,Amber Hanson, Lydia Koscenski, Daxten Parnell, Colin Pearson, Kaliese Pettis and Carter Whittington.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Easton Lancaster, Evangelina Nakamura, Jubilee Overstreet, Tate Burnside and Misael Gameros.
First grade, math champs: Connor Degroat, Chase Goodwin, Erika Mendez, Amber Hanson, Lydia Koscenski, Colin Pearson, Kaliese Pettis and Carter Whittington
Second grade, all A’s: Mia Elizondo, Bentlie Graves, Eli Johnson, Megan Looney, Dominick Robinson, Daniel Sanchez, Tea’Leigh Warren, Gabe Curtis, Kaidon Lumpkin, Ashlynn McArtor and Aaliyah Nicholson.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Richard Cannimore, Aniyah Chatman, Libby Short, Rebekah Zarceno, Angel Sanchez, Kiari Benedict, Matthew Chatman, Brianna Donnelly, Bristol Garrett and Nate Sanchez.
Second grade, math champs: Mia Elizonda, Eli Johnston, Daniel Sanchez, Tea’Leigh Warren, Gabe Curtis, Kaidon Lumpkin, Ashlynn McArtor and Aaliyah Nicholson.
Third grade, all A’s: Chloe Medler, Ainsley Callen and Bentlee Allen.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Trinity Alexander, Helen Alvardo, Eduardo Mancia, LaDairius Miller, Analiah Perez, Zaiden Perot, Moises Rios, Amiyah Brown, Kolt Overstreet and Landon Reams.
Third grade, math champs: Eduardo Mancia, Chloe Medler, Moises Rios, Ainsley Callen and Bentlee Allen.
Fourth grade, all A’s: Wyatt Cooper, Colby Crowder, Avery Douglas, Jaelin Newell, Emily Koscenski and Alexis Smith.
Fourth grade, all A’s and B’s: Alexa Bravo, Lilie Holloway, Sasha Hryniewicz, Adrian Rios, Angel Sharp, Brylie Whittaker, Ava Dickerson, Hayden Grice, Matthew Johnson, Colby Medler and Jeovanni Zelaya.
Fourth grade, math champs: Colby Crowder, Adrian Rios, Brylie Whittaker and Emily Koscenski.
Fifth grade, all A’s: Scarlett Curtis, Zay’Shawn Greer, Jaxon McKinney, Isaiah Ritchie, Adrian Sprat, Alysa Watson, Carley Steward, Sierra Brown, Jake Driggers, Merary Hernandez, Briannah Melendez, Clayden Patterson, Pace Smallwood, Zachary Stuchlik, Amari Thompson, Marquis Tyson and Maddison Curtis.
Fifth grade, all A’s and B’s: Layla Balentine, Kaydin Christensen, Tyeler Hart, Harmauhnie Marshall, Jordan Nicholson,Natalie Gameros, Niomi Patterson, Katelyn Phillips, Cadyn Clark, Karley Clause, Dalia Estrada, Katie Folts, Bentley Jones, Carlos Hernandez, Daisy Osornia, Shamarion Taylor and Crystal Voyles.
Fifth grade, math champs: Jaxon McKinney, Adrian Sprat, Carley Steward, Merary Hernandez, Briannah Melendez, Clayden Patterson, Zachary Stuchlik, Maddison Curtis, Katie Folts, Shamarion Taylor and Crystal Voyles.
Sixth grade, all A’s: Clark Craig, Caliegh Donnelly, Myndon Middleton, Zaibrien Williams,Maliyah Banks, Khloe Engle, Adisyn Havener, Will Hicks, Maysie Minner, and Kayden Suttles.
Sixth grade, all A’s and B’s: N’Deja Backus, Tiara Cannimore, Justin Cooley, Savannah Dinnwiddie, Harless Harmon, Ava Helvering, London Hicks, Connor Robertson, Lilly Sowell,Yareli Bocanegra, Heavenly Mosley, Destiny Soto, Logan Warner and Johnny Wilson.
Sixth grade, math champs: Justin Cooley, Connor Robertson,Maliyah Banks, Adisyn Havener, Maysie Minner and Logan Warner.
