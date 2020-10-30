Kensett Elementary School has released its first-nine weeks honor roll. The following were named to the list:
First grade, all A’s: Lydia Koscenski, Jasmine Patterson, Colin Pearson, Carter Whittington, Jaylen Jauregui, Chase Goodwin, Easton Lancaster and Erika Mendez.
First grade, all A’s and B’s: Amber Hanson, Daxten Parnell, Kaliese Pettis, Roscoe Stephens, David Rios, Conner DeGroat, Keegan Lee, Brysen Morris, Nina Nakamura, Jubilee Overstreet, Philca Robertson and Anastasia Sharp.
Math Champs: Carter Whittington, Kaliese Pettis, Colin Pearson, Jasmine Patterson, Amber Henson, Conner DeGroat, Jaylen Jauregui and Erika Mendez.
Second grade, all A’s: Bentlie Graves, Eli Johnston, Megan Looney, Mia Elizondo, Daniel Sanchez, Libby Short, Dom Robinson, Gabriel Curtis, Ashlynn McArtor, Lilly Smallwood, Kaidon Lumpkin, Aaliyah Nicholson and Kiari Benedict.
Second grade, all A’s and B’s: Tea’Leigh Warren, Rebekah Zarceno, Joshua Lawrence, Brantley Dunlap, Brianna Donnelly and Matthew Chatman.
Math Champs: Bentley Graves, Eli Johnston, Megan Looney, Mia Elizondo, Daniel Sanchez, Dom Robinson, Kaidon Lumpkin, Aaliyah Nicholson, Brantley Dunlap, Gabriel Curtis, Blake Foust, Ashlynn McArtor and Lilly Smallwood.
Third grade, all A’s: Moises Rios and Ainsley Callen.
Third grade, all A’s and B’s: Trinity Alexander, Helen Alvarado, Jaxon Ladd, Aaliyah Lewis, Eduardo Mancia, Chloe Medler, Analiah Perez, Zaiden Perot, Landon Reams, Bentlee Allen, Amiyah Brown, Ayden Marshall and Hunter Prater.
Math Champs: Chloe Medler, Zaiden Pero, Moises Rio, Jaxson Robison and Kolt Overstreet.
Fourth grade, all A’s: Vincent Dunlap, Emily Koscenski, Cayton McClain, Aubreigh Robison, Alexis Smith, Wyatt Cooper, Colby Crowder, Avery Douglas, Sasha Hryniewicz and Brylie Whittaker.
Fourth grade, all A’s and B’s: Ava Dickerson, Hayden Grice, Matthew Johnson, Colby Medler, Keegan Morgan, Lillian Sark, Jeovanni Zelaya, Alexa Bravo, Lilie Holloway, Jaelin Newell, Adrian Rios and Angel Sharp.
Math Champs: Wyatt Cooper and Lilie Holloway.
Fifth grade, all A’s: Jaxon McKinney, Isaiah Ritchie, Adrian Spratt, Carley Steward, Alysa Watson, Briannah Melendez, Marquis Tyson and Daisy Osornia.
Fifth grade, all A’s and B’s: Layla Balentine, Zay’Shawn Greer, Harmauhnie Marshall, Perla Martinez, Jordan Nicholson, Sierra Brown, Jake Driggers, Merary Hernandez, Katelyn Phillips, Trace Pitman, Pace Smallwood, Zachary Stuchlik, Amari Thompson. Shelby Crow, Cadyn Clark, Maddison Curtis, Dalia Estrada, Bentley Jones, Natalie Montes and Shamarion Taylor.
Math Champs: Jaxon McKinney, Carley Steward, Briannah Melendez, Amari Thompson, Marquis Tyson, Nathan Cox, Maddison Curtis, Natalie Montes, Shamarion Taylor and Crystal Voyles.
Sixth grade, all A’s: Clark Craig, Caleighana Donnelly, Zabrien Williams,Maliyah Banks, Yareli Boncanegra, Khloe Engle, Maysie Minner and Kayden Suttles.
Sixth grade, all A’s and B’s: Jacee Arnold, N’Deja Backus, Savannah Dinwiddie, Trenton Crow, London Hicks, Christopher Koscenski, Aidan Lee, Myndon Middleton, Jai Norris, Connor Robertson, Aariauna Rodgers, Will Hicks, Austin Hill, Dalton Hunt, Tony Lamb, Heavenly Mosely, Brandon Pacheco, Isaac Reynoso, Logan Warner and Johnny Wilson.
Math Champs: Savannah Dinwiddie, Caleighana Donnelly,London Hicks, Connor Robertson, Zabrien Williams, Maliyah Banks, Khloe Engle, Maysie Minner and Kayden Suttles.
