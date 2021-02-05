On Dec. 31, 2015, two days prior to the Alamo Bowl, TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin got in a bar fight in San Antonio. The fight spilled out into the street, and as Boykin was fighting, he struck a police officer and was arrested.
TCU coach Gary Patterson expressed his disappointment, apologized to TCU fans, the Alamo Bowl, the city of San Antonio, and suspended Boykin.
The next day, ESPN sports analyst Herm Edwards was coaching some All-American high school football players. He gathered them around and talked to them about Boykin’s actions.
Edwards was riled up and said, “Don’t you be that guy.
“They’re going to play the football game without him. They’re not cancelling the game. They’re going to play it without him.
“Don’t think you’re not replaceable because you are. And when you do stuff like that you shouldn’t play. The game of football is bigger than any coach, any player. And when you do what he did last night, he shouldn’t play.
“It’s an embarrassment – playing in a bowl game, and he put his whole team in jeopardy. When you do stuff like that, you let your teammates down, you let your parents down, and you let the university you’re about to go to, you let ‘em down.
“You don’t be that guy.
“That name on the back of the jersey belongs to your parents, and you don’t screw it up. It don’t belong to you.”
Did you hear what Edwards said?
He said, “That name on the back of the jersey belongs to your parents … it don’t belong to you.”
There is a similar story in the Bible. No, it doesn’t involve football; it involves drinking water.
When God led the children of Israel out of Egypt, they had some tough times. But their tough times were because of their unbelief and their disobedience. They wound up wandering in the desert for 40 years, and God provided food, clothing and water for them.
At Horeb, they needed water, and God told Moses to strike the rock. When he did, water flowed out of the rock.
At Kadesh, God told Moses to speak to the rock to provide water for the people. But Moses, apparently angry with the people, said, “Listen now, you rebels; shall we bring forth water for you out of this rock?” (Numbers 20:10). He struck the rock twice, and the rock produced water.
God then rebuked Moses and Aaron and said, “Because you have not believed Me, to treat Me as holy in the sight of the sons of Israel, therefore you shall not bring this assembly into the land which I have given them” (Numbers 20:12).
Moses had been disobedient; he was angry; he was taking credit for the miracle; he struck the rock rather than speaking to it.
Listen again to what God says: “You did not treat me as holy.”
What God was saying to Moses is what Herm Edwards said to the high school players: “That name on the back of your jersey belongs to me … it don’t belong to you.”
God is holy, and we must honor him as holy.
Do you remember the time when Moses saw the burning bush? As he approached it, God told him he was standing on holy ground.
It wasn’t holy ground because it was a well-manicured golf green; it wasn’t holy ground because of the crops that were growing there; it wasn’t holy ground because of gold dust being sprinkled all around. It was holy ground because Jehovah God was present.
Isaiah writes about being in the presence of God. What were the seraphim doing? They were calling out to each other, “Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord of hosts” (Isaiah 6:3). It was when Isaiah saw the holiness of God that he saw his own sin.
Seeing God’s holiness causes us to see our own sin, but seeing God’s holiness also allows us to see our salvation.
As Christians, we have been bought with a price – the blood of Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 6:20). God’s name is on our jersey.
With his name on our jersey, how do we live when we treat God holy?
We recognize Jehovah God for who he is: Holy God, and we place our faith in him.
We respond to his will being obedient to him and living holy lives. (1 Peter 1:15-16)
We represent his will because we have been called to be his ambassadors. (2 Corinthians 5:20)
Is God’s name on your jersey?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.