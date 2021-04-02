Several years ago, Roy Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels lost a basketball game they should have won. They played Belmont University of the Ohio Valley Conference at home, and the game should have been a walk in the park for UNC. But Belmont won. The Tar Heels fans were shocked, and UNC wound up being the biggest loser in the basketball world that week.
A week later, the barely ranked Tar Heels played Rick Pitino’s third-ranked Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals had a 21-game win streak going, and UNC was not expected to be a challenge.
Roy Williams and his players had been embarrassed a week earlier, and there had been some serious soul-searching during the week.
The Tar Heels dominated the Cardinals in the paint and came away with a 93-84 victory. Star player Marcus Paige summed it up when he said, “We came here with the mind-set that we could change the season.” And that they did.
What a difference a week makes!
Stories like this could be told over and over.
The same thing happened after the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
On the evening of the day of his resurrection, his disciples were behind closed doors because of their fear of the Jews. Jesus appeared to them and said, “Peace be with you” (John 20:19). He then showed them the nail prints in his hands and the wound in his side. They then rejoiced because they knew it was the Lord.
However, Thomas was not with them. They later saw him and told him they had seen the Lord. He replied, “Unless I shall see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe” (John 20:25).
A week later, Jesus once again appeared to his disciples. Again, he said, “Peace be with you.” He then looked at Thomas and said, “Reach here with your finger, and see My hands; and reach here with your hand, and put it into My side; and be not unbelieving, but believing” (John 20:27).
When the evidence was presented, Thomas exclaimed, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:28). Jesus then asked him a question, “Because you have seen Me, have you believed?” (John 20:29).
We don’t know if Jesus paused waiting for an answer. We don’t know if Thomas replied before Jesus continued talking. We don’t know if they had a heart-to-heart conversation. We don’t know if Thomas nodded his head giving an affirmative response. We don’t know if Thomas wept bitterly because of his unbelief.
But Jesus then said, “Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed” (John 20:29).
John concluded this section of his writing saying, “Many other signs therefore Jesus also performed in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these have been written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing you may have life in His name” (John 20:30-31).
A couple of questions:
1. It is from this event that Thomas gets the moniker “Doubting Thomas.” I guess my question is, “Had I been in his place, what would my response have been?”
2. Am I willing to look at the written record and take the words of those who did see the risen Lord and believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God?
What a difference a week made with Thomas. What will make the difference for you and me so that we believe and are blessed by Jesus?
