When King Solomon wrote Ecclesiastes, I’m sure the idea of having a hit song about 3,000 years later never crossed his mind.
But in late 1965, King Solomon’s words became an international hit when the Byrds recorded “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season).” The song’s lyrics are almost word for word from the King James translation of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
“To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”
Throughout the song the refrain “To everything (Turn, turn, turn) There is a season (Turn, turn, turn) …” was heard. It was the “hook” that everyone remembered and everyone sang, and that’s one reason the song became so popular so quickly. Shortly after its release, it hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts. It reached No. 3 in Canada and No. 26 in the UK.
Pete Seeger was known as a protest singer and had written “If I Had a Hammer” and “Where Have All the Flower’s Gone?” One day, he got a letter from his publisher demanding he write something other than a protest song. Seeger was angry. He pulled out a slip of paper and penned a melody in 15 minutes. The producer was delighted. It was this melody that became “Turn! Turn! Turn!”
Later in life, Seeger commented, “That recording of the Byrds is a fantastic recording. They had to change my melody very slightly, but it works. Now when I sing it – most people have learned the song from the Byrds’ record – I sing their version of it.”
King Solomon’s words are about seasons, and today is the first day of spring. We see the evidence of the changing season as the thunderstorms roll through, grass is peaking up through the leaves that weren’t raked last fall, trees are beginning to bud out and the daffodils are covering Wye Mountain.
When God created the heavens and the earth, he created seasons. “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22).
Many authors have paralleled the years of our lives with the four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter. But sometimes these are not parallel to our lives; rather they creep in and out of our lives. Have you ever felt you were in the winter of some aspect of your life and everything was dying only to realize later that some things were taking a rest and getting ready to spring back to life?
There are multiple seasons we go through in life, and many times these seasons challenge us, our focus, our purpose, our friendships, and our relationship with our Father.
Some folks have a better understanding of the seasons. When King David’s warriors were being numbered, it was said that the men of Issachar “had understanding of the times” (1 Chronicles 12:32).
When the children of Israel were in captivity, Jeremiah sent them the message of the Lord which basically said, “Remember who you are – you are my people” (Jeremiah 29:4-9). It was not a time for them to forget the Lord their God.
It is always the season to seek Jehovah God and righteousness. As Hosea was addressing God’s people, he challenged Ephraim to “Sow for yourselves righteousness; reap steadfast love; break up your fallow ground, for it is the time to seek the Lord, that he may come and rain righteousness upon you” (Hosea 10:12).
Our complete understanding of life’s seasons demands that we understand the will of the Lord. Paul encouraged the Christians at Ephesus and said, “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:15-17).
And as we walk through the seasons of our lives, one thing is sure: the “season” of who our Lord and Savior is remains the same: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.