People scurried through the marketplace in Jerusalem. The vendors were busier than usual because of all the people coming to the city for Passover. The population of the city had swollen greatly as it did each year at this time.
But this year was different.
A few days earlier, Jesus had entered Jerusalem. He didn’t come to garner attention. He came to fulfill a mission. He didn’t ride into Jerusalem on a white steed with a band of soldiers. He rode on a young donkey accompanied by some common people. He came quietly.
But many had been there when he taught from the mount. Others had heard about his raising Lazarus. Word of his teachings and miracles had spread across the land. Crowds met him with branches of palm trees and shouted, “Hosanna!”
Then the scene changed from friendly to violent.
Jewish leaders began plotting against him. They turned to the Romans for help. Judas, one of his own, even turned against him.
A large crowd came with the soldiers when they arrested Jesus. Several trials were held. Pilate asked the mob what he should do with Jesus, and they cried, “Crucify him, crucify him!”
And Jesus was crucified.
Matthew recorded, “… there was darkness over all the land.” He went on to say, “And behold, the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom. And the earth shook, and the rocks were split. The tombs also were opened. And many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised” (Matthew 27:45, 51-52). It was a noisy and boisterous event.
“The Roman officer and the other soldiers at the crucifixion were terrified by the earthquake and all that had happened. They said, ‘This man truly was the Son of God!’” (Matthew 27:54).
Jesus died and was buried in a borrowed tomb. It was Friday.
Then came Sunday morning and the silence of the resurrection.
An angel rolled the stone away. The guards shook with fear and became like dead men. Jesus left the tomb.
No crowds witnessed this event. There wasn’t a gigantic lightning strike to shatter the stone that sealed the tomb. The sky wasn’t rolled back for all to see. No heavenly trumpets were heard. Everything was quiet.
But the silence was so deafening in the hearts and souls of the believers they could not keep quiet.
Two women named Mary went to the tomb. The angel showed them where Jesus had been and told them to tell the disciples – and Peter – that Jesus had risen. They ran and told the good news because they could not keep quiet.
Peter and John ran and saw the empty tomb.
Jesus later appeared to his disciples, but Thomas was not with them. They could not keep quiet, and they found Thomas and told him they had seen the Lord.
The apostle Paul wrote that Jesus appeared to more than 500 at one time.
Jesus visited with his disciples, he ate with his disciples, and he continued to teach his disciples (Acts 1:3). Then he quietly returned to heaven.
And having seen the risen Lord and spent time with him, his disciples could not keep quiet. On the day of Pentecost, they boldly stood up among the thousands of people in Jerusalem and declared, “God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36), and about 3,000 people were baptized into Jesus Christ.
In the silence of the resurrection, perhaps Jehovah God was saying, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
And in the silence of the resurrection, the hearts of the believers were so full they could not keep quiet. They had to proclaim Jesus as Lord and Christ, and they did.
May the silence of the resurrection garner the same response from us today.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
