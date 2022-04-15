As one stands in the Garden of Gethsemane and looks across the Kidron Valley, you see the temple mount in Jerusalem. The mind and heart are filled with differing emotions, memories and thoughts because of what took place almost 2,000 years ago.
Jesus had spent about three years in public ministry, but the time came for him to go to Jerusalem for the purpose to which he was called: his death, burial and resurrection for the salvation of all people.
Luke recorded, “When the days were approaching for His ascension, He was determined to go to Jerusalem” (Luke 9:51). Look at that! It says he was determined to go to Jerusalem, and Jesus was determined to go because of you and me.
After arriving in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples had a last meal together. They headed across the Kidron Valley to go to the Mount of Olives. As they were making their way along the path, Jesus was thinking about you and me.
Upon entering the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus could look across at the temple mount. The temple during the days of Jesus did not have the grandeur of Solomon’s temple, but it was rather majestic. As he thought about the sacrifices that would be made shortly at the temple, he was thinking about the eternal sacrifice he would soon make, and he was thinking about you and me.
Looking over to the city of Jerusalem, Jesus could see the throngs of people who had come into the city for the Passover. It was something people did every year. He was thinking about all of those people, but he was also thinking about you and me.
And as Jesus went a little ways into the Garden, he fell to the ground and began praying to His Father, “Abba, Father! All things are possible for You; remove this cup from Me; yet not what I will, but what You will” (Mark 14:36). He prayed that prayer not once, not twice, but three times. Even though he was in tremendous agony as he prayed that prayer, he was thinking about you and me.
Jesus returned to his disciples who had fallen asleep. Again, he looked across at the temple mount, but something else caught his eye that night. There was a crowd of people and soldiers carrying torches and making their way across the Kidron Valley. Judas was with them. He knew why they were coming, but he was thinking about you and me.
While Jesus and His disciples were together in this Garden, the priests were on the temple mount making preparations for the time when they would sacrifice the Passover lamb as they did each year at this time. What they didn’t know was that the real Passover lamb was on the Mount of Olives with his disciples, and he would be sacrificed once and for all time. And he was thinking about you and me.
Judas kissed him. The solders took him. Jesus went through the mockery of a trial. He was crucified and buried.
Why did Jesus do this, and how was he able to endure it?
In Hebrews 11, the writer speaks about those great heroes who lived “by faith.” He goes on to say that they are witnesses to our lives.
The next couple of verses say, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
Did you see that phrase: “for the joy that was set before him”? Jesus endured the cross because on the other side of the cross, there was joy! With all the pain, agony, sorrow and rejection that the crucifixion brought him, Jesus was looking beyond the cross. He was seeing that which was being accomplished by the cross. He saw the joy.
He saw the joy of the resurrection.
He saw the joy of defeating sin.
He saw the joy of defeating death.
He saw the joy of defeating Satan.
He saw the joy of our salvation!
You see, Jesus knew that along with all the evil, sin and betrayal that was going on that night on the Mount of Olives, Sunday was coming! And he knew that on that resurrection morning, he would be thinking about you and me and the eternal hope we would now have.
We rejoice because we have a risen Savior who is still thinking about you and me. And as we live, may he always be in our heart and mind because he is King of kings and Lord of lords.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.