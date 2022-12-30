When it is 4 a.m. in Searcy, on New Year’s Eve day, Christmas Island/Kiritimati and Samoa in the South Pacific will be ringing in the new year.
These island nations will be the first to see the new year. However, several years ago they were the last to welcome in the new year. What happened?
Until 2011, Christmas Island/Kiritimati and Samoa were east of the International Date Line. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2011, these people went to bed on the east side of the International Date Line and woke up the next morning on the west side of the International Date Line, and it was Saturday, Dec. 31, 2011. They had erased Friday, Dec. 30, 2011, from their calendar.
Because their major trading partners include Australia, New Zealand and the Asian nations, they wiped a full day off their calendar in 2011. They effectively changed the International Date Line with this decision, and the move placed them in a more favorable time frame with their major trading partners. It also meant that they would now be the first people to celebrate the new year every year.
I wonder about the people who had birthdays or anniversaries Dec. 30. Did they feel slighted or left out? Perhaps those who were supposed to have birthdays were glad to remain one year younger.
One by one, cities around the world celebrate the arrival of the new year. Sydney, Australia, has a brilliant display of fireworks, a variety of shows and the Taronga Zoo caters to kids.
Hong Kong dazzles with a giant pyrotechnic dragon swirling across the sky. In their Times Square, the Chinese drop a ball in tribute to New York City. In Cape Town, South Africa, events span three days. In Amsterdam, Netherlands, impromptu street parties are held throughout this capital city.
In London, England, the crowd counts down to Big Ben’s stroke of midnight. The Scots celebrate in Edinburgh by diving into the chilly waters of the River Forth. More than two million people gather in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along a 2 1/2-mile beach for the evening’s celebrations.
Different nations and cities celebrate in a multitude of ways, but there are things that most have in common: fireworks, parties and counting down to the new year.
People celebrate in many ways, but one thing that many folks have in common is making resolutions.
Have you thought about various resolutions you’ve made over the years? Have you ever kept a record of how long you went before breaking that resolution?
Admirably, many people have made major resolutions, and their lives have been changed tremendously. For too many of us, it seems to be a game in making resolutions and seeing how long we go before breaking it. Too many times the goal of a resolution seems to be the challenge of breaking it rather than seizing the opportunity to grow.
When Christmas Island moved across the International Date Line, it was a major game-changer. When we are true to our resolutions – whether made on New Year’s Day or at some other time of the year – major changes are made in our lives.
But as much as we want to make things new, we are very limited in that ability. The most effective way in which we can make things new – and the most eternal way – is to give ourselves to God.
When the apostle Paul wrote the Christians at Corinth, he challenged them to be faithful to Jesus because “… if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17). Then he stated that all of this new life – every bit of it – is from God.
As John painted the scene in the Revelation about the new Jerusalem, he quoted God, “Behold, I am making all things new” (Revelation 21:5).
Let’s allow the eternal God make us new for now and for all eternity.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.