On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union and its leader – and possibly defined his presidency – when he forcefully stated, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

Over 20,000 people were present as Reagan spoke at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin that day, and untold numbers – including East Germans – heard him on radio.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.