On June 12, 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged the Soviet Union and its leader – and possibly defined his presidency – when he forcefully stated, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
Over 20,000 people were present as Reagan spoke at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin that day, and untold numbers – including East Germans – heard him on radio.
Peter Robinson, a 30-year-old bespectacled speech writer for Reagan, had gone to Berlin to see the city, view the wall, speak with the ambassador and visit with citizens in preparation for writing Reagan’s speech.
While there, he joined a group of Berliners for dinner. During the conversation, he asked, “Have you gotten used to the wall?” After a moment or two of uncomfortable silence, they began to express their thoughts. Robinson writes, “Our hostess broke in. A gracious woman, she had suddenly grown angry. Her face was red. She made a fist with one hand and pounded it into the palm of the other. ‘If this man Gorbachev is serious with his talk of glasnost and perestroika,’ she said, ‘he can prove it. He can get rid of this wall.’”
That statement resonated with Robinson, and after reflecting on it he chose to make that thought the central passage of Reagan’s speech. When he gave a draft to Reagan, the president liked the line.
However, it seemed Robinson faced opposition from everyone – from the ambassador to the National Security Council to the State Department – but Robinson fought to keep that statement in the speech.
The wall didn’t come down that day, but the crumbling had begun. On Nov. 9, 1989, it was announced that citizens were free to cross between East and West Berlin. Over the next couple of days, more than 2,000,000 people crossed over from East Berlin into West Berlin to celebrate. People took hammers to the wall and began to knock chunks out of it. Cranes and bulldozers took down sections of the wall.
The world was changing, partly because President Ronald Reagan uttered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
But I wonder if that line would have made it into Reagan’s speech if Peter Robinson had not felt so strongly about it. What would Reagan have then said? How would people have responded? What would it take to initiate change? How long would it have been before the wall came down?
Walls can be bad, and walls can be good. We must know when walls are to be built and when walls are to be torn down.
When Nehemiah heard that the walls of the city of Jerusalem were broken down, he sat down and wept (Nehemiah 1:3-4). These walls were for the protection of God’s holy city; they were to protect God’s holy temple. Later, Nehemiah got permission to return to Jerusalem and lead the rebuilding of the walls.
Even though Jesus defeated Satan at the cross with his death, burial and resurrection, as long as we live on the face of the earth, we are in a spiritual battle. Satan wants to defeat God’s people. Because of this, there are walls that must be built.
Some thoughts on building walls for this spiritual battle:
Our lives must be sanctified by God’s truth. When Jesus was praying for his disciples (and for us), he begged God, “Make them holy by your truth; teach them your word, which is truth” (John 17:17). Jesus clung to God’s word when he was being tempted by Satan (Matthew 4).
We must always be on guard. Peter admonished his readers to be watchful because “your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Paul encouraged Timothy to be on guard through the Holy Spirit. He told him to guard the truth that had been entrusted to him (2 Timothy 1:14).
We must yield to God to be protected by him. Peter encouraged early saints and wrote about having a 1) new birth, 2) a living hope, 3) a fantastic inheritance and 4) living a life of faith being “shielded by God’s power” (1 Peter 1:3-5).
During the time in which Jesus lived, there was a massive cultural barrier between Jews and Gentiles; between Samaritans and everyone else; between the self-righteous and those seeking to be righteous …
Jesus spoke about the tax collector and the Pharisee who went to the temple to pray (Luke 18:9-14), and concluded “the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
On another occasion, he was traveling through Samaria (which Jews normally didn’t do) and asked a Samaritan woman for a drink (and who would want to get water from a Samaritan?) (John 4:1-45). But Jesus used this time to give value to this woman and open up the kingdom of God to her.
Paul spoke about Jesus breaking down the walls between Jews and Gentiles when he wrote, “For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility” (Ephesians 2:14).
Jesus broke down walls which needed to be destroyed.
Too many times we build walls, retain walls or reinforce walls that should never have been built. We build walls based on race, culture, social status, economic standings, education … and we must break down ungodly walls to be true to our eternal God.
Jesus broke down another wall, and that was the wall which separates you and me – and all people – from God: our sin. And in that he provided for our eternal salvation.
The short version of this is that our sin separates us from God (Isaiah 59:1-2), and we’ve all done it (Romans 3:23). Jesus took our sins to the cross and became sin for us (Matthew 27:32-28:10; Romans 4:25; 2 Corinthians 5:21).
As Peter told those on the day of Pentecost when they realized what they had done and what Jesus had done for them, we are called to repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins with the promise that we will receive his Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38). It is through this that we will be united with Jesus Christ (Romans 6:1-5).
A big question is: Will we build walls when we need to build walls, and will we tear down walls when we need to tear down walls?
The biggest question is: Will we let Jesus Christ tear down the wall of sin in our lives that separates us from the living God so that we will live a life of faithful service to him?
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
